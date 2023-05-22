Box of promised dynamite Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 finally priced

By Charl Bosch

Despite debuting the facelift GLB in March this year, Mercedes-Benz South Africa’s relaunch of its “mini” G-Class in April last year has resulted in it withholding the revised model for now.

Limited numbers

The main benefit is that the move has finally allowed the three-pointed star to make the AMG GLB 35 available on local soil after initially ruling out plans for its introduction both originally in 2021 and then last year.

Based on information obtained by cars.co.za, only 35 examples have been allocated for South Africa, all sold through Benz’s online store, and reportedly in pre-facelift guise only.

This means the eschewing of the updated GLB’s restyled bumpers and Panamericana grille, new LED taillight clusters and inside, the latest AMG steering wheel and upgraded materials.

It remains unknown as to if the GLB 35 sill provide seating for five or seven. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

The most confusing aspect of the listing uncovered by the publication on Mercedes-Benz’s website though, is that both facelift and pre-facelift models are shown with the estimated times of arrival varying between May and June.

At the same time, the listing doesn’t state as to whether the AMG 35 will have seven-seats like the standard GLB, or with the usual five not offered, even as an option, on any South African models.

No hybrid assist

What is sure though is that underneath its bonnet, the AMG GLB 35 will have access to the same 2.0-litre turbocharged engine as the GLB 250, albeit without the 48-volt EQ Boost mild-hybrid system the facelift models comes out with.

Main difference from the standard GLB is the AMG Performance steering wheel. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

Power is, therefore, unchanged from the pre-facelift 35’s 225kW/400Nm, with the same applying to the 250 km/h top speed and 0-100 km/h in 5.2 seconds.

An eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox is again entrusted with sending the amount of twist to all four corners via the AMG-optimised 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system.

Spec and price

In terms of specification, the GLB 35’s list of features is likely to consist of the 21-inch AMG alloy wheels, the 10.25-inch MBUX infotainment system and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Nappa leather AMG seats, the AMG Performance steering wheel, AMG Dynamic Select system with five modes; Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual, and AMG Ride Control adaptive suspension.

Priced at R1 404 350, the AMG GLB 35’s sticker price includes a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

