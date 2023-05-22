Lexus approves 5 June as due date for new baby SUV named LBX

By Charl Bosch

Uncovered by a Japanese magazine just over two months ago, Lexus has officially released the first series of teaser images showcasing the all-new LBX.

New face of Lexus design?

Confirmed for unveiling on 5 June, the replacement for the Toyota Auris-based CT that went out of production six years ago, will ride on the same TNGA-B platform as the European-market Toyota Yaris Cross and slot in-below the UX as Lexus’ smallest SUV/crossover model.

It’s now confirmed date of reveal and name ending speculative reports dating back three years, the provided teaser of the right front corner shows a sweptback headlight complete with the Lexus L-shaped LED daytime running light, a thin upper grille and just visible, the expansive lower intake as part of the latest Spindle Grille.

Expect EV and hybrid

The latter itself provides an additional clue as unlike the magazine image showing a sealed unit, the LBX will be offered with a combustion engine option in the form of a hybrid as well as a reported all-electric derivative.

Toyota Yaris Cross will provide the LBX’s foundation. Image: Toyota

Based on previous claims by France’s L’Automobile, the latter’s battery will have outputs of between 50-kWh and 60-kWh and a range of as much as 450 km. At present, exact power outputs are unknown.

Yaris Cross’s RAV4-inspired rear will be different come the production LBX. Image: Toyota

A secondary image meanwhile shows the blacked-out rear sporting a curved facia and full-width LED light bar connecting both clusters in a design, albeit inverted, not dissimilar to that of the Aston Martin DBX.

Likely different inside

Initially rumoured to be called BX, which would have likely attracted the attention of the Stellantis and Citroën who own the rights to the moniker in question, the LBX is expected to have the same dimensions as the Yaris Cross, the same 170 mm of ground clearance and 397-litres of boot space with the rear seats up.

Rear facia design and light design appears similar, albeit inverted, to that of the Aston Martin DBX. Image: Lexus

Inside, the overall design of the interior is also anticipated to be similar, albeit with more premium materials, Lexus specific touches and possibly also more features either optional or not available on the Yaris Cross.

More details soon

Reportedly debuting in Milan, expect more information to be revealed within the coming days and weeks.

