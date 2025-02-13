Learjet for the road Mercedes-AMG S63 shocks-up a luxury storm

Most powerful S-Class ever made to sports a plug-in hybrid powertrain, but still oodles of luxury and a metallic soundtrack.

Even with its AMG suite, the S63 looks restrained and nowhere as flamboyant or controversial as its BMW 7 Series rival. Images: Charl Bosch

“If you want to see what technologies will be on your car in the future, look to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class”.

One of the most commonly used expressions in the automotive world, citing the S-Class as reference for future technology has, over the last five years, been somewhat of a challenge for the current W223.

Closer than ever rivalry

Introduced nearly five years ago as, arguably, more of a carefully devised evolution of the W222, the W223 has had to face the resurgence of its arch rival BMW in the shape of the polarising G70 7 Series.

Adorned itself with new features not devised at the time of the W223’s development, the G70 has, nonetheless, come closest to unsettling the S-Class in a manner no previous generation 7 Series has come close to.

Nowhere as flamboyant as its rival, the W223 still has its merits as the lack of newer tech makes it somewhat easier to use and more functional from the driver’s seat.

In the case of the mode that arrived for testing though, the W223 holds a particularly large ace Munich’s flagship i7 M60 cannot match.

Although based on the standard wheelbase S-Class, the S63 looks suitably longer.

Officially the most powerful S-Class ever made, the S63 is AMG’s latest filtration with plug-in hybrid (PHEV) propulsion in which the long-serving 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 has been boosted by an electric motor and battery pack.

The complete opposite of the all-electric M60 i.e. no concerns about range, its arrival for the weeklong stay promised not only much power and comfort-wise, but also for being one of the most expensive vehicles Road Test Editor Mark Jones was to let loose at Gerotek.

AMG but restrained

Soon to benefit from its first facelift, the AMG S63, remains aesthetically restrained in appearance that has become the norm at Affalterbach of late.

While the trademark Panamerica grille, AMG jet wing front apron with its massive intakes on the flanks of the bumper, gloss black inlays and black AMG 21-inch alloys wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres gives the game up, the S63 could still be confused for an AMG Line-fitted S580 or S400d, which won’t appease those wanting to stand out.

Besides the 21-inch alloy wheels, the gold brake calipers, identifying the carbon ceramic stoppers, are also optional.

The lack of visual drama does, however, also have a flip side as the little details plays the biggest part in revealing the S63’s true identify.

These include the red outer surround of the S63 badge on the bootlid, the secondary flap for the charging outlet, the gold AMG brake calipers for the optional carbon ceramic brakes, and the block letter front wing badges reading V8 BITURBO E PERFORMANCE.

Inside is where the magic happens

Appearing longer than the regular S-Class despite not being based on the long wheelbase L model, opening the door reveals an interior without the futuristic Hyperscreen display and comparatively dated compared to the i7.

It is, however, the ease of use and functionality where the S63 excels as navigating the 12.8-inch MBUX infotainment system is simple and the touch-sensitive shortcut buttons at its base intuitive not to annoy.

Interior layout looks dated, but is functional and simplified enough not be confused.

The opposite, however, still applies to the “scroll pads” on the AMG Performance steering wheel that are finicky, slow to inputs and nowhere as good as normal physical buttons.

In addition, some of the materials felt uncharacteristically plasticky for a S-Class and while prone to knit picking, the gloss black finish on the centre console will require lots of soft cloth wiping to keep clean.

Despite looking like a minefield, the 12.8-inch MBUX infotainment system is slick and easy to use from the start.

That, though, is where the moaning stops as the interior not only speaks for itself where it matters the most, the rear, but for those seated at the front as well.

While our test unit’s list of options omitted the dual 11.6-inch rear entertainment displays, it had otherwise been fitted with every other possible extra available.

Priced from R6 800 to R112 700, the final sum came to a mind-blowing R591 000, comprising items such as heat insulated tinted glass (R8 000), the mentioned brakes (R86 000) and an AMG 3D Head-Up Display (R11 200).

Touch-sensitive pads on the AMG Performance steering wheels are a nuisance to use in contrast with the infotainment system.

Externally, the 21-inch wheels will set buyers back R65 500, the blacked-out Night Package R20 000 and the Opalite Bright White paint finish a further R29 700.

Unsurprisingly, the main focus point is rear accommodation where the options included Active Multi-Contoured seats (R35 000), added heated, ventilation and massaging functions (R19 300), and electric adjustability with memory function (R33 900).

About that rear….

Adding what Mercedes-Benz calls the Sun Protection Package that involves electrically sliding side and rear roller blinds, the S63 lacks for precious little in comfort.

Rear seat accommodation is still the highlight of any S-Class.

In addition to the dual-pane panoramic glass that requires no extra forking-out, all of the functions can be controlled from the MBUX tablet integrated into the fold-down centre armrest.

An option requiring an additional R11 200, the tablet also controls the main MBUX display and can be removed completely, thus allowing certain functions to be communicated from outside.

Removable tablet on the rear armrest controls most of the rear seat functions, plus the main MBUX display.

For the final touch to an already opulent lounge-type arrangement – including the standard Burmester 3D surround sound system – are a pair of soft pillows on each rear headrest.

A cosseting and relaxing place to be, those seated up front are treated to black Nappa leather seats furnished with the same heating, ventilation and massaging functions, plus the grin inducing AMG roundels on the steering wheel.

Series of rear seating options extends the pillows on the headrests, the fold-down centre armrest and side plus a rear window roller blind.

As supportive and comfortable as the body-hugging front chairs are, the plushness and Learjet accommodations don’t detract from the S63 still being AMG at heart.

Electrified V8

‘Supplementing the V8’s 450kW/900Nm, the 13.1-kWh battery pack powers a rear mounted electric motor producing 140kW/320Nm on its own.

Combined, the setup delivers an outlandish 590kW/1 430Nm bettered only, power-wise, by the 620 kW the AMG GT 63 S E Performance makes from the same powertrain.

As with its sibling, the size of the battery doesn’t lend itself to an impressive range as the S63 is classified as a performance hybrid with class lower emissions instead of a long-range PHEV.

E Performance script signifies the inclusion of electrification along with the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8.

As such, the claimed 33 km range ran out quickly and will require charging using either an AC charging outlet, or in the case of our tester, a conventional household socket.

Requiring just over seven hours using the latter, topping up the battery using the regenerative braking proved most effective in Race mode as each stop on the brake pedal at Gerotek fed more otherwise lost energy into battery.

While taking the S63 up to its limited top speed of 290 km/h thanks to the optional AMG Driver’s Package didn’t happen, the 3.3 seconds displayed on Mark’s Vbox matched Benz’s own 0-100 km/h claim, with the quarter mile taking 11.4 seconds at nearly 200 km/h.

Plugged-in to a conventional household socket will require a waiting time of seven hours. The claimed range is 33 km.

Sending its grunt to all four wheels through the 9G MCT transmission, the S63’s default hybrid mode already feels savage as once the petrol engine kicks-in, a lack of lag is absent as the rear hunches down to provide a kick of note.

Switching to Sport or Sport+ mode ups the brutality further, this time accommodated by a metallic sounding soundtrack and a deep burble from the exhaust system befitting of a proper AMG.

As jet for the road

An aural sensation it is, the setup isn’t perfect, most notably at slow speeds where the transition between electric and combustion engine in hybrid mode involves a nasty jerking sensation that couldn’t be negated no matter the style of driving.

No expense has been spared on making on the S63 as comfortable and luxurious for front passengers as those of the rear

What’s more, the pair of carrier bags housing the charging cables don’t have a dedicated storage recess, thus reducing boot space to 305-litres.

At 2 520 kg, the S63 feels weight, as Mark found out after his first run at Gerotek. Yet at town or motorway speeds, it glides along without any inherent feel of heaviness, or unwanted noises filtering into cabin.

Equipped with the AMG adaptive dampers, the S63 feels supremely refined and comfortable as an S-Class should, however, care will still have to be taken on less well-maintained surfaces as ride quality gradually become brittle and not as smooth.

Without a dedicated storage recess, the pair of cases for the charging cables robs the boot of usable packing space.

As standard, the rear axle steering system made tight space manoeuvring easy and despite being a large sedan, the retuned AMG steering provides more than enough feedback with a sharp twist in one of the faster modes.

While anything but a consideration for most S-Class owners, never mind those wanting an S63, fuel consumption, with lost of care it has to be said once the electric motor ran out of charge, displayed 11.2 L/100 km after the weeklong stay.

However, this increased to more than 13-litres per 100 km after the visit to Gerotek.

Conclusion

In the context of a conventional S-Class, the Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance, to give it its full name, is opulence overloaded and besides its AMG-tuning and powertrain, not an alternative to the lesser S500 and S350d that promise the same luxury and comfort without bending the laws of physics.

Adding to this is the price tag. Including all of the options, the as-tested price came to R5 333 191 or in simpler terms, more than a entry-level Maybach S580’s R4 172 437.

Red outer surround of the S63 badge

Factor in other models such as the AMG G63, AMG GLS 63 and even the Maybach GLS 600, the S63 is resoundingly expensive and in practise, more of a “I like it, I’ll have it” buy for those with bottomless pocket and/or averse to SUVs.

Yet, its appeal prevails and despite no longer being a pure combustion AMG, it still has the ability to shock and be luxuriously adept as only an AMG S-Class can be.

