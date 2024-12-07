Suzuki Fronx breaks mould to pip Toyota Starlet Cross in sales race

When the Toyota Starlet Cross compact crossover/SUV was introduced locally a year after its production sibling the Suzuki Fronx, it threatened to do what Toyota usually do with shared models in its alliance with Suzuki. Reign supreme.

But this time there was a bit of a twist. Despite breaching the four-digit sales barrier in August, a feat the Fronx could not manage up until then, the Suzuki Fronx turned the tide over the next two months. The Fronx went on to sell over 1 000 units for the first time too in September and eventually outsold the Starlet Cross by 3 303 to 3 289 over a four-month period. Not too much daylight between those numbers, but the Springboks have taught us that a win is achieved by having more points on the board than your opponent.

The people have spoken

It is not the first Suzuki to outmuscle a Toyota production sibling, as the seven-seater Ertiga is comfortably outselling the Rumion these days. But a lot of Ertiga sales is for commercial purposes as it’s classified as an MPV (multi-purpose vehicle) and not SUV. It is popular among rental and fleet buyers and also used as community taxis.

The Suzuki Fronx GLX rides on 16-inch alloys. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The Fronx’s ascendancy over the Toyota Starlet Cross means that a Suzuki passenger car is managing to hold its own against a similar product that dons the mighty Toyota badge. And this is what makes the success of the Fronx so significant for Suzuki. If this compact crossover can toe the line with Mzansi’s most popular car brand since whenever, it doesn’t have to stand back for any manufacturer.

The Suzuki Fronx range, which starts at R298 900, comes in two trim lines, GL and GLX, and with two choices of transmission, five-speed manual or four-speed automatic. The Citizen Motoring last month welcomed a GLX in manual guise clad in Grandeur Grey Pearl Metallic paintwork as a long-term guest. We will be giving regular updates on the R335 900 crossover’s stay until sometime in 2025.

To refresh the memory as to what the Suzuki Fronx offers as it’s been over a year since its local arrival, a slight re-introduction is in order.

Suzuki Fronx lives up to billing

The car’s unique name is a combination of the words crossing (X) new frontiers, as Suzuki proclaimed during its media launch. It rides on the same platform as the Baleno hatchback and features slightly higher ground clearance at 170mm, making it more practical with a higher seating position for the driver.

The Suzuki Fronx GLX comes standard with nine-inch infotainment screen. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Like the Baleno, which is also manufactured by Maruti Suzuki, the carmaker’s Indian operation, the Fronx conforms to the sub-four metre regulation that ensures tax relief in India. It is 3 3995mm long, 1 765mm wide and 1 550mm high. It features a wheelbase of 2 520mm and weight in at 1 010kg.

Similar to many other Suzukis like the Baleno, Grand Vitara and Jimny, the Fronx is powered by the tried and trusted KB15B 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. At one stage not that long ago as much 14% of all new passenger cars in Mzansi features this engine if you add all the Suzukis up with the Toyotas like the Urban Cruiser, Starlet and Rumion.

Easy on the juice

In the Suzuki Fronx, the four-pot mill makes 77kW of power at 6 000rpms and 138Nm at 4 400rpm which is sent to the front wheels.

Suzuki claims it will only sip 5.5 litres per 100km and over the first 500km we have achieved 6.5L/100km, which we think is still very good. Even on its rather small 37-litre fuel tank, that number will ensure a healthy range of 566km. And no heart palpitations at the pumps when it does need a refill.

Top speed is 175km/h, and we can say straight off the bat we are not going to tests that number.

Boot space is 304 litres. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

What the KB15B has shown us over the years in a variety of long-term cars, besides the fact that it is not a rocket, is that it is at its optimal at higher revs. That is one of the reasons the self-shifter is a much better option in our opinion that the rather lethargic auto box. The clutch is light and swapping cogs, even in traffic, is a pleasure.

Suzuki Fronx strikes a pose

Contributing to its sales success must be its striking good looks. Up front it features dual-layer lights and at the rear an LED light bar that runs the width of the car between LED taillights.

Side views reveal the sloping roofline with silver roof rails, bold wheel arches and 16-inch silver alloy wheels.

The cabin is a tech-fest featuring a 9-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, keyless entry with push-button start, head-up display and 360-degree camera.

Boot space is 304 litres.

Safety features include six airbags, electronic stability programme, hill hold control and ABS with EBD.

The Suzuki Fronx GLX comes standard with five-year/200 000km warranty and four-year/60 000km service plan.