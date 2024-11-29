Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet shows that topless can be practical

Clever convertible keeps the wind out of your hair while blowing warm air on your neck.

Cruising around in a convertible car remains the ultimate motoring fantasy for many. There is just something idyllic about the idea of feeling the wind and the sun while breathing fresh air.

The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet has proved that living this dream can be done without having to forego practicality. The new CLE Cabriolet is styled on the recently introduced sporty CLE Coupe. It offers increased space for rear passengers and decent boot space of 385 litres. the latter decreases to 295 litres with the soft top tucked away.

Drop the top

The fabric acoustic soft top can be had in black, red or grey. And it folds down or up in less than 20 seconds up the speeds of 60km/h.

Both derivatives, the Mercedes-Benz CLE 200 and CLE 300 4Matic, come standard in AMG Line trim, making them extra sexy. The craftsmanship continues the inside with front sports seats which were developed exclusively for the CLE working a charm in a plush yet sporty cabin.

Open-top driving can be a reality check for those experiencing it for the first time as the absence of a roof over you head bring with it many surprises. You run the risk of burning your face to a crisp without the proper protection, the wind can ruin your hair, chill your spine, or make conversation inaudible while there is always a chance of a bug flying into an open mouth.

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet’s clever design

But the engineers over at Merc have put some clever initiatives in place to negate most of these little annoyances in the new CLE cabriolet.

The CLE 300 Cabriolet offers 295 litres of boot space with the top down. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

A button-operated electric wind reflector system called the Aircap play a major part in reducing the wind entering the cabin when the top is down. It consists of a panel on top of the windscreen that extends to deflect the wind over the occupants’ heads with a draft stop behind the rear head restraints reducing turbulent air.

While the system is still not perfect having conversations at higher speeds, an optional 17-speaker Burmester 3D surround sound system at least ensures that you’ll be able to hear your music clearly in the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet. The sound system features two speakers in the head restraints to bring the sound closer to the ears.

Scarf made of air

Should the air be a bit too fresh, the Airscarf headroom heating system ensures more comfort. This is one big vent that blows warm air around the throats and necks of front-seat passengers to keep them comfortable in cooler temperatures. Unfortunately for us in sunny South Africa, the design does not offer cold air.

Speaking of sun, the CLE Cabriolet’s leather seats have been treated with a special coating that reflects infrared rays. Mercedes claims that the seats will stay up to 12 degrees cooler in direct sunlight compared to untreated leather.

The infotainment screen can tilt to reduce glare. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Making the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet further “sunproof” is the option to tilt the 11.9-inch infotainment system screen from 15 to 40 degrees to prevent glare. Other interior highlights include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, standard ambient lighthing and the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX). The latter is not “authorised” to open or close the roof at your demand though.

Two engines to choose from

Mercedes claims that the soft top’s fabric is properly insulated to withstand extremely cool air, but a closed roof does take away headroom in the rear.

Both derivatives are powered by a mild hybrid 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with integrated starter-generator and 48-volt on-board electrical system. In the Mercedes-Benz CLE 200 Cabriolet the mill produces 150kW of power and 320Nm of torque and 190kW/400Nm in the CLE300. EQ Boost offers an additional 17kW/205Nm in short bursts.

The engine in both models is mated to 9G Tronic transmission. The box sends the drive to the rear wheels in the CLE 200 and all four corners in the CLE 300.

The top folds up or down in less than 20 seconds. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

CLE300 the better option

The Citizen Motoring was treated to a proper journey in the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet recently. The launch drive down in the Cape included cruising through the winelands and along the shoreline overlooking the Indian Ocean.

The Cabriolet handles like you would expect from a C-Class Coupe with additional the drama created by the open roof. The CLE 200 doesn’t feel underpowered, but the 300 is less than R60k extra for more power and all-wheel drive. This kinds of makes it the obvious choice. It just feels like the latter’s urge is more befitting of the car’s all-round sportiness.

Mercedes has made the CLE Cabriolet so practical and comfortable that it can be strongly considered as an everyday car. All the nifty tech means you only have two things to do. Apply sunscreen and keep you mouth shut.

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet pricing

CLE 200 Cabriolet – R1 515 350

CLE 300 4Matic Cabriolet – R1 573 651

*Pricing includes five-year/100 000km maintenance plan and two-year/unlimited km warranty.