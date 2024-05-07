Mercedes-Benz injects shot of AMG into drop-top CLE

Replacement for the cabriolet versions of the previous generation C43 and E53 becomes the new flagship CLE model.

Mercedes-Benz has completed the CLE range with the introduction of the AMG-tuned CLE 53 Cabriolet following the reveal of the standard model in February this year.

Joining the coupe, added to the range in December last year, the AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet retains the same powerplants and interior amenities, but with a number of changes underneath its skin to accommodate the now cloth trimmed soft-top roof.

Outside and underneath

Longer than the coupe by 25 mm on the wheelbase front, with the overall height dropping by four millimetres to 1 424 mm, the mentioned revisions to the MRA2 platform includes a stiffer chassis to compensate for the roof’s removal, plus a retuned AMG Ride Control suspension with three settings; Comfort, Sport and Sport+.

Similar though, the cabriolet retains the AMG-tuned rear-axle steering system, as well as the AMG Dynamic Select mode dial with five settings; Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual.

Riding on the same 19-inch AMG light alloy wheels as the coupe, with 20-inches available from the options list, the CLE 53 Cabriolet’s exterior changes mirror those of its hard-top sibling, namely the fitting of wider wheel arches, the Panamericana grille, lower A-Wing front apron and standard fitting of the Digital Light LEDs.

Similar to the standard cabriolet, the CLE 53 Cabriolet’s wheelbase is longer than the coupe by 25 mm. Image: Mercedes-AMG

Resplendent at the rear are the oval tipped quad exhaust outlets for the AMG sport exhaust system, a cabriolet specific bootlid spoiler and a chrome silver diffuser.

Its boot able to accommodate 295-litres with the roof lowered, raising the multi-layered top with built-in acoustics to reduce road noise sees space increase to 385-litres – the entire process taking 20 seconds at speeds up to 60 km/h.

New inside

Inside, the AMG touches consist of specific graphics and readouts within the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 11.9-inch MBUX infotainment system, and the integration of the Airscarf neck warmers into the headrests of the front seats.

Besides the roof change, the interior continues unchanged from the equivalent coupe. Image: Mercedes-AMG

First introduced on the regular cabriolet, all of the AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet’s four seats receive a special coating that reflects the sun’s infrared rays to avoid overheating, while keeping it 12-degrees cooler than normal leather.

As standard, the seats are trimmed in Artico man-made leather with red stitching, but can be swapped for the AMG Performance chairs finished in Nappa leather at an additional cost.

AMG sport seats trimmed in Dinamica micro-fibres comes fitted standard, complefe with the air scarf vents integrated into the headrests. Image: Mercedes-AMG

Completing the interior are red seatbelts, carbon fibre and chrome inserts, plus Nappa leather on the dashboard and top section of the doors.

Mild-hybrid punch

As mentioned, no changes have taken place up front where as in the coupe, the AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet becomes the beneficiary of the 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six petrol engine outfitted with a 48-volt EQ Boost mild-hybrid system that adds 17kW/205Nm for short burst.

With the electrical system not included though, the combustion engine develops 330kW/560Nm, though the latter increases to 600 Nm for 12 seconds due to an overboost function.

Fabric roof can open and close in 20 seconds at up to 60 km/h. Image: Mercedes-AMG

Hooked to the nine-speed TCT transmission, with drive going to all four corners via the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system, the AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

Specific with the optional AMG Dynamic Plus package adds not only the otherwise optional AMG Performance steering wheel, active engine mounts and red brake calipers, but also a Race Start function that shaves 0.2 seconds off of the acceleration time.

At the same time, the top speed limiter increases to 270 km/h, with stopping power coming from the same brake setup as on the coupe – a four-piston caliper design at the front and single at the rear, with respective disc sizes of 370 mm and 360 mm.

South Africa awaits

Going on-sale in Europe later this year, pricing for the AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet wasn’t disclosed, with the same applying to South African market availability.

While Mercedes-Benz South Africa did confirm stickers of the standard CLE Coupe in March, for the time being, neither the standard cabriolet nor any of the AMG models have received approval, however, don’t be surprised if this changes at a later stage.

