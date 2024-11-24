Mid-sized BMW GS proves itself as the ultimate all-rounder

Whether it's a road-focussed F800 or off-road ready F900, these bikes can go anywhere.

The BMW F800 GS (left0 and F900 can be specced to your liking. Pictures: Jaco van der Merwe

When it comes to South Africa’s favourite adventure motorcycle, the BMW GS, there is no shortage of choice.

The range starts with the G310 GS, moves up to the mid-sized F800 and F900 then onto the big boy, the R1300 GS. The F900 and R1300 are also offered in Adventure guise.

After sampling the F900 GS Adventure last month, we further explored the GS stable by having the F900 and F800 each as a house guest for a week. The former starts at a price of R253 150 and the latter at R226 350.

While these two bikes might seem very similar on paper, the way the two were specced meant that they were quite different. The F800 more road-orientated and the F900 more off-road orientated.

BMW F900 GS looks the part

The F900 GS were clad in GS Trophy styling, which adds golden rims, enduro handguards and underride guard making it trail ready along with the optional Enduro Package Pro. The latter consists of Sport suspension, black handlebars, handlebar risers and M Endurance chain.

It cross-spoked rims, 21-inch in front and 17-inch at the rear, were wrapped in all-terrain rubberware. While they perform great on the gravel, they are still comfortable over long distances on the tarmac.

The BMW F800 GS’ 19-inch and 17-inch cast aluminium wheels were wrapped in road-biased tyres which had no problems negotiating a long stretch of gravel.

Exploring the Lost City on the BMW F900 GS. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Both bikes are powered by a 895cc two-cylinder four-stroke engine that produces 77kW of power and 93Nm of torque in the F900 and 64kW/91Nm in the F800. The mill is mated to six-speed manual transmission which sends the drive to the rear wheel via chain.

The F800’s fuel tank holds 15 litres, with the F900’s capacity being 500ml less. Fuel economy on the F800 worked out to a very frugal 4.6L/100km, with the F900 coming in at 5.5L/100km.

In terms of engine notes, the F900 GS wins hands due as it comes standard with Akrapovič sport rear silencer.

Smooth sailing

Another area in which the F900 GS is more advanced is in terms of suspension. It features an upside-down 43mm Gabel in front and cast aluminium dual swing arm featuring SA Enduro Paket Pro at the rear compared to the F800’s 41mm telescopic fork and aluminum twin-sided swingarm with., central spring strut.

Brakes on both machines are the same. These consist of twin disc brakes in front with two-piston 305mm callipers. A single disc with one-piston 265mm calliper features at the rear.

Both bikes come standard with 6.5-inch TFT display. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The BMW F800 GS weighs in 8kg heavier than the F900 Gas at 227kg. But it offers a ride height of as low as 760mm compared to its bigger sibling’s 815mm.

Both bikes come standard with 6.5-inch TFT colour display with BMW Motorrad Connectivity, BMW Motorrad ABS Pro, Dynamic Traction Control, Rain/Road riding modes, LED headlight with daytime riding light and flashing turn indicators, hand protectors, heated grips and 12V and USB sockets. In addition, the F900 comes with an engine guard.

Conclusion

While BMW GS is set up for different preferences, they still performed amazingly well whether out and about on the open road and on the gravel tracks. And this a testament to how well designed and built these machines are. Whichever one you decide on, you will not regret it.