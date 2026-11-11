Motoring

Home » Motoring

Christmas comes early as MG slashes ZS Pro’s starting price

Picture of Jaco Van Der Merwe

Compiled by Jaco Van Der Merwe

Head of Motoring

2 minute read

11 November 2026

12:55 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

At R328 900, owning this compact SUV is now R68 700 more affordable than before.

MG ZS Pro range price slash

The MG ZS Pro 1.5T in Luxury guise. Picture: Michel Bega

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

More shots have been fired in the local SUV price war with MG recently making the ZS Pro almost R70 000 more affordable than before.

The introduction of a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine with manual transmission to the compact SUV range means that the cheapest model derivative now costs R328 900. This makes owning an MG ZS Pro in Comfort guise R68 700 cheaper than before.

A CVT model has also been introduced alongside the three-pedal 1.5-litre free-breathing derivative. At R344 900, this model is also substantially less than the two 1.5-litre turbo CVT derivatives. These models are priced at R397 600 for the Comfort and R431 500 for the Luxury.

Manual MG ZS Pro

The new 1.5-litre mill produces 81kW of power and 140Nm of torque which is sent to the front wheels. The five-speed manual is the first three-pedal SUV the Chinese-owned British brand has introduced to Mzansi.

The engine also serves on the ZS range. The ZS is the Pro’s predecessor and while it has been discontinued elsewhere, it is offered alongside its successor locally. The ZS, which starts at R289 900, is gradually being phased out, creating the gap for the cheaper ZS Pro.

MG claims that the ZS Pro manual will sip 6.4 litres per 100km and the CVT 6.9L/100km.

By comparison, the blown 1.5-litre engine makes 125kW/275Nm. Only offered in CVT, its fuel economy is 6.9L/100km.

Like the turbocharged models, the naturally aspirated ZS Pro’s price tag includes a five-year/150 000 km warranty and a five-year/60 000 km service plan.

Big plans

MG has big plans for Mzansi, including the introduction of bakkies to its local portfolio. Apart from the ZS and ZS Pro, the brand’s local stable also includes the MG3 hatchback, the HS large SUV and the all-electric Cyberster sports car.

Read more on these topics

MG Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ANC running out of chances as 2029 wipeout predicted
Politics Will Panyaza Lesufi be the next ANC president? Premier clears the air on 2027 leadership race
Elections 2026 MK party, IEC reach agreement over remarks on manipulation of election results
News Saftu rejects Ramaphosa’s 3.5% salary hike for ministers, MPs, premiers and MECs
Elections 2026 Youth League president blames Mbeki and Yengeni for starting ANC decline

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News