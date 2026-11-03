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Boost disappears as MG prices new more affordable ZS Pro

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By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

3 minute read

3 November 2026

10:00 am

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Inclusion of the pair of normally aspirated models drops the ZS Pro's starting price by nearly R70 000.

Non-turbo MG ZS Pro South Africa price

MG has bolstered the ZS Pro with a pair of new normally aspirated derivatives. Picture: MG

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MG has announced a considerable reduction in the price tag of the ZS Pro by introducing a new normally aspirated version below the existing turbocharged variants.

Pressure drops

The eventual replacement for the older ZS that currently opens the Chinese-owned British brand’s SUV up, the free-breathing ZS Pro retains the same engine as its sibling, but without the assistance of the turbocharger.

Now available, the unassisted 1.5-lite engine develops 81kW/140Nm, which goes to the front wheels through either a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT.

Claimed fuel consumption is 6.4 L/100 km for the manual and 6.9 L/100 km for the CVT, the former being a first for the ZS Pro in South Africa.

Dimensions

Dimensionally, the normally aspirated ZS Pro is unchanged from its turbo sibling, with the following measurements still being applicable:

  • Length: 4 430 mm;
  • Wheelbase: 2 610 mm;
  • Width: 1 818 mm;
  • Height: 1 635 mm

Also changed are the 161 mm of ground clearance and the boot capacity of 443 litres that expands to 1 457 litres with the rear seats folded down.

Spec?

Somewhat strangely, the ZS Pro’s debut at MG’s Tech Day and Premium SUV gala in Johannesburg this past Wednesday (28 October) didn’t involve specification details.

At the time of writing, no mention of the ZS Pro has been made on MG Motor South Africa’s website either.

Colours

As with the turbo, buyers have a choice of six colours:

  • York White;
  • Blade Silver;
  • Pearl Black;
  • Hamstead Grey;
  • Flare Red;
  • St. Moritz Blue

Price

Priced from R328 900, a credit of R68 700 over the base turbo Comfort, the normally aspirated ZS Pro’s price tag includes a five-year/150 000 km warranty and a five-year/60 000 km service plan.

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Complete line-up pricing is as follows:

  • ZS Pro 1.5 Comfort – R328 900
  • ZS Pro 1.5 Comfort CVT – R344 900
  • ZS Pro 1.5T Comfort CVT – R397 600
  • ZS Pro 1.5T Luxury CVT – R431 500

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