Mitsubishi makes its official: Pajero coming back this year

Seemingly, the Pajero will take the place of the Pajero Sport. However, this remains to be confirmed.

Having been subjected to years of speculative reports about its return since production ended seven years ago, Mitsubishi has officially confirmed the return of the full-size Pajero this year.

Triton based

Seemingly set to replace the current Pajero Sport, Mitsubishi has indicated that the Pajero will ride on the same ladder-frame platform as the Triton bakkie, and feature what it calls “outstanding off-road capability”.

Last full-size Pajero bowed out in 2021. Picture: Mitsubishi UK

At the same time, it will have bespoke front and rear suspensions not available on any other Mitsubishi product, plus “model specific development” inside.

Its now confirmed revival, though, casts renewed doubt over the next generation Pajero Sport, which had been expected to debut this year.

Up front?

Long reported to use the platform of alliance partner Nissan’s Patrol, the single teaser image shows the Pajero with the same inverted L-shaped headlights as the Destinator, connected by a full width LED bar.

The confirmation of it using the platform as the Triton and not the Patrol will see it possibly use the same engines.

Unlike the last Pajero that offered a 3.2-litre turbodiesel, a 3.0-litre V6 petrol or a 3.8-litre bent-six petrol, the newcomer will most likely use the 4N16 2.4-litre turbodiesel with single and bi-turbocharging.

Not ruled-out, but also not confirmed, is a possibly hybrid powertrain more than likely the petrol-based 2.4-litre plug-in hybrid unit that powers the Outlander PHEV.

Prado rival?

Already seen undergoing testing, the prototype Pajero sports an upright boxy design in-line with that of the Patrol, but significantly smaller than it and the Toyota Land Cruiser 300.

As such, it will most likely revert to a Land Cruiser Prado rival, as well as higher-end versions of the Ford Everest.

More soon

A model of which 3.2-million units have been sold between 1982 and 2021, the Pajero will make its return in the equivalent of the European autumn, suggesting a possible unveiling at the Tokyo Motor Show in October.

Before then, though, expect more teasers, and possibly first details, to also emerge.