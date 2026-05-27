Budget-beater GAC Emzoom Nova ready for Chinese SUV warfare

New entry-level model keeps the same engine but cuts spec to keep price down.

GAC has taken the fight to its fellow Chinese carmakers with the introduction of the new entry-level Emzoom Nova model derivative.

The Nova crossover SUV comes in at R359 900, which is R20 000 less than the Executive Collection. The Comfort Collection is also stickered at R359 900, but this is a special run model which will hand over the baton to the Nova as the range’s entry-level model once it is sold out.

Down on spec

The price drop was made possible by trimming down on specifications. A panoramic sunroof, front parking sensors, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and an automatic air-conditioner, have all been omitted. On the upside though, the entire Emzoom range now comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Android Auto was previously only available through an external device.

Features like a 10.25-inch infotainment system, LED headlights, keyless entry and push-button start, rear parking sensors and two-tone black-and-blue imitation leather upholstery have all been retained.

The GAC Emzoom Nova swaps out the digital instrument screen for two analog dials which flanks a 3.5-inch TFT display.

On the outside, the SUV features model-specific touches such as a black grille, black 17-inch alloys and the option of the new Fast Red paintwork.

GAC Emzoon Nova keeps turbo power

Carried over from the rest of the range is the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The blown mill produces 130kW of power and 270Nm of torque. This goes to the front wheels via seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

GAC claims that the Nova will sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 8 seconds. And reach a top speed of 190km/h. The manufacturer also claims that it will only sip 6.2 litres per 100km.

The GAC Emzoom Nova comes standard with a lifetime warranty for the first owner and a two-year/30 000km service plan.