By Alex Shahini

25 Nov 2024

Twin-blown Mitsubishi Triton coming to South Africa in 2025

For the moment, South Africans get the 4N16 engine in a single state of tune and with a solitary turbocharger.

Twin-turbodiesel Mitsubishi Triton has been approved for South Africa

Mitsubishi has reportedly given the go ahead for the twin-turbodiesel Triton to be marketed locally from 2025. Image: Mitsubishi

The box-fresh Triton has arrived in South Africa, but Mitsubishi has already got some 2025 upgrades in the wings which will take the bakkie forward.

Chief of these upgrades is the inclusion of a the more powerful twin-turbo 2.4-litre DI-D 4N16 engine that makes 150kW/470Nm. As it stands, the Triton, with its single turbo 4N16, is good for 135kW/430Nm.

Mitsubishi Motors South Africa states that this has all been orchestrated as part of a roll-out plan for the Triton and intends to cater to loyal customers who have something to look forward to after owning a vehicle for between 36-48 months.

ALSO READ: All-new Mitsubishi Triton sets sights on Hilux, Ranger and D-Max

This intends to create a strong enough iterative product evolution to justify the new vehicle purchase.

Over and above this, the upgrades Triton, which should arrive around the third quarter of next year, includes more tech features including the 360-degree surround-view camera system, the nine-inch infotainment system and a more extensive array of driver assistance systems.

“Mitsubishi Motors is dedicated to continually evolving our offerings to meet the needs of South African consumers while staying true to our legacy of reliability, performance, and quality,” the firm said in a statement.

NOW READ: Wait no more as Mitsubishi officially prices all-new Triton

bakkie Mitsubishi Motoring News

