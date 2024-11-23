All-new Mitsubishi Triton sets sights on Hilux, Ranger and D-Max

Old favourite raises its game to try and catch front runners in Mzansi's bakkie battle.

Over the years, the Mitsubishi Triton lost ground to the likes of the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max.

After a fair amount of delay and speculation, Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has finally brought the all-new Triton to our shores and they are looking to take the fight back to the established market stalwarts.

A Mitsubishi Triton for everyone

They plan to do this by offering some added variety in 11 model derivatives being available for the first time at launch. This includes the special-edition Athlete and Xtreme models that normally only arrive a few years into the lifecycle of the bakkie. Plus an Edition 46 heritage model.

The base spec Mitsubishi Triton models, in single cab and double cab, offer an all-new 81kW/200Nm 2.4-litre engine in small turbocharger configuration, with 4×2 and 4×4, and a five-speed manual transmission only.

The GLS spec models are available in double cab only with a choice of 4×2 or 4×4. They get a bigger variable vane turbocharger bolted to the same engine that produces 135kW and 430Nm. It comes in either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

The all-new Mitsubishi Triton in Extreme guise. Picture: Mitsubishi

Climbing the ladder

The Athlete and Xtreme models come in 4×2 and 4×4 with auto being the only option.

The Mitsubishi Triton Edition 46 is 4×4 auto only and runs the same 135kW/430 Nm setup as the GLS.

This all being said, it was the rugged and chunky Xtreme edition in 4×4 guise that The Citizen Motoring got a brief drive in at the bakkie’s launch event out in the Magaliesburg recently.

Climbing inside you are greeted by a cabin that offers more space, refinement and features than it did before. It features the likes of an eight-inch infotainment system and seven-inch multi-information cluster. But it is an infotainment system that doesn’t offer wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and still requires a cable for connection, yet ironically it does offer wireless charging.

Good ol’ toggle switches

The Mitsubishi Triton’s screen setup also looks a bit dated when compared to the large LCD screens offered on the likes of the Ford Ranger and VW Amarok. And even most of the Chinese spec bakkies flooding into SA these days. A bit strange in my opinion for an all-new offering that is going to be around for a number of years again before any major changes will be seen in this area.

But what was a pleasure was that all the vital aircon and other controls were easily accessible via toggle switches mounted in the centre console. So, perhaps old school sometimes is not as bad as everybody makes it out to be.

The cabin is nice, albeit slightly dated. Picture: Mitsubishi

Getting out on the road, what the Mitsubishi Triton’s engine lacked in outright power and torque on paper, it made up for in responsiveness and drivability. If it’s only the numbers you are chasing, and despite being available overseas, you will have to wait till the end of next year for the 150kW/470Nm high-output bi-turbo 2.4-litre powerplant to debut locally.

The ride quality was on the firm side, and on a short piece of rutted dirt road, it felt overly so. But a longer evaluation drive will confirm if this had more to do with tyre pressures than suspension.

Ready for any terrain

It’s probably when you get into the more hardcore stuff that Mitsubishi’s legendary off-road Super Select 4WD capabilities would be most appreciated. Offering four different modes, 2H, 4H, 4HLc and 4LLc, and seven drive modes from Gravel, Snow, Mud and Sand, as well as a Normal and Eco.

The obligatory axle twister-type stuff at the Lion Park was a stroll in the park so to speak. Any city slicker would feel more than up to the task as there is just about nothing the Mitsubishi Triton can’t do off-road courtesy of a push of a button or a twist of a dial.

An industry benchmark five-year/unlimited mileage, unrestricted factory warranty as well as a five-year/90 000km service plan completes a Triton range that offers plenty more than it did before.

This all said, will it be enough to lure buyers back into Mitsubishi showrooms and out of Toyota, Ford and Isuzu showrooms? Time will tell…

Mitsubishi Triton pricing

Single-Cab

Triton 2.4 GL 4×2 Manual – R479 990

Triton 2.4 GL 4×4 Manual – R559 990

Double-Cab