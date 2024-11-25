Jeep boss confirms Cherokee’s return in 2025 as a hybrid

End of Cherokee production in February 2023 has resulted in a series of strikes, accusations by unions and calls for parent company Stellantis' boss Carlos Tavares to resign.

Jeep will revive the Cherokee nameplate in 2025 with motivation set to come from a hybrid powerplant. Picture: Jeep

Jeep’s long overdue replacement for the discontinued KL generation Cherokee will reportedly make its debut in 2025 sourced from Mexico and powered by a hybrid drivetrain.

EV out

Back in June, Jeep CEO, Antonia Filosa, told MotorTrend that of its planned three models due for unveiling in 2025, one would be hybrid either motivated by a conventional hybrid or plug-in hybrid powerplant.

Despite not attaching a name to the newcomer, speculation has mounted that it will be the sixth generation Cherokee as the other incoming models, the Wrangler-esque Recon and Commander S, will both be EVs supposedly based on the STLA Large platform.

Citing a report from Automotive News, motor1.com reports that Filosa made the Cherokee’s revival remarks at the Los Angeles Auto Show this past week, albeit without revealing any further details.

End of the fight?

Dormant since March last year, a month after the final example departed the Belvidere Plant, the return of the Cherokee is unlikely to result in production at the Illinois plant restarting immediately due to its timeline.

According to the publication, initial assembly will seemingly take place at the Toluca Plant in Mexico as the other facility in Saltillo only produces the Ram HD range of bakkies of trucks.

This will reportedly provide enough time for the retooling of the Belvidere plant where the end of production 12 months ago saw 1 300 employees being retrenched and accusations of “economic blackmail” by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union being labelled against Jeep parent company, Stellantis.

Despite a Jeep spokesperson later telling Road and Track Magazine that a replacement for the Cherokee would be happening, no further details were provided.

An investment of $334.7 million into making the plant an EV hub has since come unstuck as a result of Stellantis’ well-publicised financial troubles the UAW has largely blamed on CEO, Carlos Tavares.

According to a weekend report by America Online, the ongoing UAW-lead strikes and protests have attracted the attention of the White House, which has urged for the re-opening of talks following the surge of lawsuits.

More in 2025

As stands, exact details of the Cherokee’s arrival at the plants remain unknown, however, expect more details to become apparent once into 2025.

