Wait no more as Mitsubishi officially prices all-new Triton

Systematically delayed ever since its world unveiling in Thailand last year, Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has finally announced price and specification details of the all-new Triton.

Supposed to have gone on-sale months after making its public debut at the Nampo Agricultural Expo in Bothaville in the Free State in May this year, the sixth generation Triton introduces a comprehensive 11 model range to South Africa, all powered by the revised 4N16 2.4-litre DI-D turbodiesel engine.

Toughened-up

Known internally as the LC, the Triton ushers in a new platform and structure made largely out of high tensile materials Mitsubishi says has 65% more cross-sectional areas than the outgoing KJ that had been on-sale since 2015.

Fitted with a longer double wishbone suspension at the front and increased leaf springs as well as new shock absorbers at the rear, the Triton also gets an enlarged rear stabiliser bar, wider front and rear tracks and retuned electric power steering.

Single and double cab

Dimensionally, the Thai-sourced Triton again offers a choice of single or double cab bodystyles with the cab-and-a-half ClubCab remaining an absentee.

Triton will to continue to offer a single cab in entry-level GL spec only. Image: Mitsubishi

In both instances, overall length comes to 5 320 mm, height to 1 795 mm, width to 1 865 mm and wheelbase to 3 130 mm.

Claimed ground clearance is 200 mm for the single cab with additional 21 mm being availed to the four-wheel-drive. Somewhat surprisingly, no details surrounding payload or towing capacity was made available.

Rear seemingly borrows visual hints from the previous generation Volkswagen Amarok. Image: Mitsubishi

By comparison, only the entry-level GL double cab comes with the 221 mm rating as the rest of the range offers-up 226 mm. While payload is again missing, a tow rating of 3 500 kg is provided for all models.

Improved SuperSelect

In addition to its new underpinnings, the Triton’s Dakar derived SuperSelect-II four-wheel-drive system still comes with the same settings; 2H, 4H, 4L, 4HLc and 4LLc with the latter automatically locking the rear differential once selected.

While a limited slip differential is again standard, Mitsubishi has equipped higher-end four-wheel-drive double cab with a first-time drive mode selector offering six settings; Eco, Normal, Gravel, Snow, Mud and Rock that can only be selected in 4HLc or 4LLc.

As in Thailand, the Triton has a claimed breakover angle of 23.6-degrees, departure of 22.8-degrees and approach of 30.4-degrees. The new Super Active Yaw Control system also feature, but only the four-wheel-drive versions from the GLS up.

A model for all

GL

In terms of models, the Triton comes resplendent with a full range of trim grade denominators largely modelled on those of the Australian market version.

The range, therefore, starts off the GL that can be had in double cab guise and as the sole option for the single cab.

Standard spec, on the latter, comprises 16-inch steel wheels, a two-speaker sound system side-steps, a 3.5-inch instrument cluster display, Hill Start Assist, dual front airbags and Brake Override System.

Included on the GL 4×4 is electric windows and mirrors, auto lock/unlock doors, and a USB and Bluetooth-enabled sound system with two speakers as well voice recognition.

Opening the double cab range, the four-wheel-drive only GL gets the same 16-inch steels and audio system, but adds a rear bumper, fabric instead of vinyl seat upholstery, keyless entry, side-steps, a rear armrest and rear air-conditioning vents.

GLS

Upping the ante considerably more, the mentioned GLS gets 18-inch alloy wheels, colour-coded bumpers and door handles, a chrome window surrounds, a chrome tailgate and finishing on the Dynamic Shield grille, LED head and fog lamps, folding electric mirrors and LED taillights.

Interior represents a massive departure for the now outgoing Triton. Image: Mitsubishi

Also standard is the following;

six-speaker sound system;

leather upholstery;

electric driver’s seat;

push-button start;

dual-zone climate control;

eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system;

front and rear parking sensors;

reverse camera;

cruise control;

rain sense wipers;

Hill Hold Assist;

Trailer Stability Control (4WD only);

Hill Descent Control (4WD only)

Unique to South Africa, Mitsubishi has availed three additional GLS-based model with a series of unique exterior additions.

Sporty Athlete sits between the Xtreme and Edition 46 in the Triton range. Note: Thai-spec model depicted. Image: Mitsubishi Thailand

For the Athlete, these include black 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Dunlop AT5 all-terrain tyres, a rubberised loadbin, a blacked-out B-pillar, black door handles, wheel arch cladding and roof rails, silver Athlete badges and a black sports bar.

Celebrating 46 years of bakkie manufacturing, the special run Edition 46 receives the same exterior trim pieces as the Athlete, but with 18-inch alloys, Edition 46 badges, a standard nudge bar, black canopy, roof rack and a removable kitchen and table.

Xtreme returns as the most dedicated off-road focused model. Image: Mitsubishi

A Raw suspension kit, that increases the ground clearance to 266 mm, can additionally be fitted as a cost option.

Finally, the Xtreme retains the same furnishings as the Athlete, but with Xtreme badges, side door mouldings and a black Mitsubishi diamond grille logo.

Single turbo only

Up front, the mentioned 4N16 oil-burner has been made available in two states of tune, but omits the twin-turbocharged option that develops 150kW/470Nm.

As such, outputs stand at 81kW/200Nm in the GL with the sole transmission option being a six-speed manual.

In the GLS, Athlete, Edition and Xtreme, the mill has been ramped-up to produce 135kW/430Nm as it does in Thailand and Australia.

On the former, the six-speed manual is again standard with the option, a six-speed automatic, being the only option for the latter trio.

Colours and price

In terms of colours, six hues have been allocated; white, White Diamond, Graphite Grey Metallic, Blade Silver Metallic, Impulse Blue Metallic and Yamabuki Orange Metallic.

Included with each Triton’s price tag is a five-year/unlimited km warranty and a five-year/90 service plan.

Single Cab

Triton 2.4 DI-D GL – R479 990

Triton 2.4 DI-D GL 4×4 – R559 990

Double Cab

Triton 2.4 DI-D GL 4×4 – R639 990

Triton 2.4 DI-D GLS AT – R679 990

Triton 2.4 DI-D GLS 4×4 – R739 990

Triton 2.4 DI-D GLS 4×4 AT – R759 990

Triton 2.4 DI-D Xtreme AT – R769 990

Triton 2.4 DI-D Xtreme 4×4 AT – R849 990

Triton 2.4 DI-D Athlete AT – R779 900

Triton 2.4 DI-D Athlete 4×4 AT – R859 990

Triton 2.4 DI-D Edition 46 4×4 AT – R889 990

