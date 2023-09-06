Power down, range up as BMW debuts new entry-level iX1

Front-wheel-drive iX1 eDrive 20, for now, remains forbidden fruit for South Africa.

eDrive 20 differs little from the xDrive 30 on first glance. Image: BMW.

Having the showcased the all-electric iX1 last year before debuting it in South Africa at the end of March this year, BMW has introduced a new entry-level derivative at the Munich IAA with improved range and drive going to the front wheels only.

Range over power

Differing little from the xDrive 30 aesthetically, the iX1 eDrive 20 can be specified in xLine and M Sport trim levels with motivation coming from the same 64.7-kWh lithium-ion battery pack as its sibling.

Powering a single electric motor mounted on the front axle though, the setup translates to a system output of 150kW/247Nm and a limited top speed of 170 km/h.

Able to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 8.6 seconds, the eDrive 20 sports a range of 475 km, 35 km more than the all-wheel-drive xDrive 30, which comes at a loss of 80kW/247Nm, 10 km/h in top speed and a 0.9 second longer wait reaching 100 km/h from standstill.

Model will be offered in depicted xLine and sporty M Sport trim levels. Image: BMW.

Supporting DC charging up to 130 kW, which will require a wating time of 29 minutes from 10-80%, the iX1 eDrive 20’s other options include a six hour 30 min using the on-board 11 kW charger, or a three hour 45 min pause with the optional 22 kW charger in-use.

Equipment and space

Notable standard features carried over from the iX1 xDrive 30 is the Curved Display made-up of the 10.7-inch iDrive infotainment system and 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, a wireless smartphone charger, Park Assist and up to 20-inch alloy wheels.

Interior has been carried over unchanged from the iX1 xDrive 30. Image: BMW.

Similar to its sibling, the eDrive 20 can be optionally fitted with the uprated Harman Kardon sound system, heated steering wheel, expanded array of safety and driver assistance systems, plus the Matrix LED headlights and panoramic sunroof.

On the practically side, boot space is rated at 490-litres, which increases to 1 495-litres with the rear seats folded down.

Still to be confirmed

Going on-sale in Europe from November priced from €47 900 (R986 055) in Germany, the iX eDrive 20 remains unconfirmed for South Africa, however, should be approval be given, expect it to arrive in early 2024 priced below the xDrive 30 that kicks-off at R1 205 000.

