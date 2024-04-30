Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d Coupe shows how far SUVs have come

This refined ride sprints from 0 to 100km/h in 5.6 seconds - without an AMG badge!

In 2007, Mercedes-Benz introduced the ML 63 AMG, its monstrous 6.2-litre petrol engine making it the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 SUV in the world.

With 375kW of power and 630Nm of torque sent to all four wheels, it clocked a time of 6.31 seconds during our road test.

Fast forward 17 years, two generations, a facelift and a nomenclature change later and the current GLE’s performance makes for fascinating reading compared to its trailblazing predecessor.

Mercedes-Benz GLE’s evolution

The Citizen Motoring recently had the updated Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d Coupe on test, which along with its traditional SUV sibling are the range’s most powerful derivates. At least until the arrival of the updated AMG models.

The 450d is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel mill that sends 270kW/750Nm to all four corners via 9G-Tronic transmission. Mild hybrid 48-volt electric assistance, standard across the updated range, adds another 15kW/200Nm.

Mercedes claims the GLE 450d Coupe will take only 5.6 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100km/h. This makes this SUV over half a second faster than the ML 63 AMG. This is quite astounding considering it has half its engine capacity, rather average outputs by today’s standard, kills two trees less per kilometre and does not have an Affalterbach crafted mill under the bonnet.

Refined thrill

And unlike the 6.2-litre loud and proud guzzler, the Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d also goes about its business in very subdued and classy fashion.

Once you floor the accelerator, there is no drama in the form of screeching tyres and thunderous exhaust notes. But you do feel the 950Nm of torque pushing you back in the chair as the refined mill runs through the gears on your way to the national limit in no time.

A sloping rear roofline sets the coupe apart from its SUV sibling. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

We enjoyed its thrilling acceleration maybe a tad too much, which reflected in our fuel consumption of 14l/100km over 355km. It must be said though, it was just city bound with no open road trips which will bring it down close to a single digit.

Standard air suspension keeps the ride plush, allowing occupants to enjoy Mercedes E-Class luxury at its finest inside the cabin.

AMG Line trim

The Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d Coupe comes standard in AMG Line exterior trim, which means it has a diamond grille with Mercedes-Benz pattern in chrome and AMG front apron in chrome trim.

On the sides the sill panels and wheel arch cladding are in vehicle colour and there are illuminated running boards with rubber studs, while the rear features AMG apron with diffuser-look insert and light signet featuring two bar LED lights.

Our test car featured the optional 21-inch AMG five-twin-spoke light alloy wheels.

The cabin is a mixture of quality finishes which include Artico artificial leather and Microcut microfibre upholstery and upper dashboard, multifunction sports steering wheel in Nappa leather and brushed aluminium trim on the facia.

Mercedes-Benz GLE well-specced

Standard equipment inside the Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d Coupe include two 12.3-inch display screens featuring MBUX, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, panoramic sliding sunroof with double sunblind, heated front seats and wireless charging.

The cabin features two 12.3-inch screens. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Our tester featured the magnificent 590-watt, 13-speaker Burmester surround sound

system as an optional extra.

Standard safety systems over and above the usual include blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist, active brake assist, ESP trailer stabilisation and active parking assist with reverse camera.

At R2 340 500 before options the Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d Coupe is anything but cheap, but a timely reminder that money could perhaps buy happiness. While travelling at least.