Oliveira MotoGP win to Thai for, Brad Binder tenth

AFP

Miguel Oliveira delivered a wet-weather masterclass to win the Thai MotoGP on Sunday, but world champion Fabio Quartararo finished 17th to leave his lead at the top at just two points.

Portugal’s Red Bull KTM rider Oliveira took the chequered flag ahead of Australia’s Jack Miller, with title contender Francesco Bagnaia of Italy third.

He is now just two points behind Yamaha’s Quartararo in the standings with three races left.

Oliveira’s team-mate Brad Binder finished in 10th place. He earned sixth points to help him move up to 154 points to stay sixth in the MotoGP championship, trailing Miller (179) by 25 points.

It was a nightmare day for France’s Quartararo and Spain’s Aleix Espargaro – third in the title chase – hardly had a great time either. He came 11th in the first MotoGP in Thailand since 2019 and is 20 points off Quartararo. The title race is too close to call.

“Every time we get a chance to ride on the wet I’m always super fast,” Oliveira said after upstaging the title contenders.

The race was delayed for almost an hour because of heavy rain over the Buriram circuit and it played out in treacherous conditions.

“Very, very, very happy,” Ducati’s Bagnaia, the man with all the momentum, said after closing the gap once more on Quartararo.

For Miller it was a second MotoGP podium finish in a row, after his victory last weekend in Japan.

“I was pushing hard there, I didn’t give up on victory,” Miller said.

“It’s not an easy task in these conditions.”

Italian rookie Marco Bezzecchi clinched his first MotoGP pole position on Saturday but could only manage a 16th placing.

Brad Binder’s younger brother Darryn Binder finished the Thai MotoGP in 21st place.

MotoGP moves to Australia’s Phillip Island in mid-October before heading to Malaysia and wrapping up in Valencia, Spain.

To see the full 2022 MotoGP calender, click here.