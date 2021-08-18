Twin-turbo meets retro as Nissan reveals new Z

Charl Bosch

After an almost three-year wait since rumours and speculative reports began emerging, Nissan officially revealed the new, highly awaited replacement for the 370Z in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the United States.

Reported until now to be called 400Z with the designation denoting power output rather than engine displacement as has been the case since the original Datsun 240Z bowed in 1969, the newcomer will simply be called Z and retain its predecessor’s Z34 internal moniker.

Set to resume battle with its Japanese rival, the Toyota Supra, the retro-styled Z – as teased by the Z Proto last year – derives styling from not only the mentioned 240Z, but also the iconic Z32 300ZX in the design and look of the rear facia.

Rear harks back to the iconic Z32 300ZX.

Measuring 4 378 mm in overall length with the wheelbase coming to 2 550 mm, the height to 1 316 mm and the width to 1 844 mm, the new Z is both longer overall and a smidge higher than the 370Z despite the retention of the FM platform.

Compared to its predecessor though, Nissan has heavily revised the mentioned platform with the fitting of new monotube shock absorbers, improved cooling, a double wishbone front suspension made out of aluminium, electric power steering, a multi-link rear suspension also constructed out of aluminium and a two-point strut tower brace at the front.

Riding as standard on 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Yokohama Advan Sport tyres, stopping power comes courtesy of a two-piston caliper setup with the ventilated discs measuring 320 mm at the front and 307 mm at the rear.

In the US, where the Z will be offered in two trim guises – Sport and Performance -the latter not only swaps the 18-inch alloys for 19-inch lightweight Ray’s Engineering forged alloys wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza S007 rubber, but receives upgraded four-piston caliper brakes with the front discs measuring 35 5mm and those at the rear 350 mm plus a mechanical limited slip rear differential.

Along with the exterior being toned-down lightly from the Z Proto, the interior has been carried over largely unchanged with the auxiliary gauges still mounted on top of the dashboard and positioned above an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment or nine-inch display on the Z Performance.

Both derivatives receive a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as standard, along with a retro steering wheel and in the case of the Performance, an eight-speaker Bose sound system versus the standard six-speaker unit of the Sport.

Interior a huge step-up from the 370Z.

As is well known by now, the Z – for the first time since the 300ZX – returns to forced induction with the normally aspirated VQ37VHR 3.7-litre V6 engine from the 370Z departing in favour of the twin-turbo VR30DDT 3.0-litre V6 rated at the same 298kW/475Nm as in the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport.

Like the 370Z however, drive goes to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox or a brand-new, nine-speed automatic. Both transmissions have been fettled with, with the former boasting an Exedy clutch and syncro rev-matching on the Performance and the latter paddle shifters from the GT-R as well as two driving modes: Standard and Sport. Surprisingly, no performance figures were revealed.

Auxiliary gauge cluster mounted on the dashboard.

Going on sale in the United States later this year with a reported price tag from $40 000 (R597 668), the Z will be offered in a choice of nine colours in the shape of three monotones: rosewood metallic, gun metallic and black diamond metallic, as well as six dual tones contrasted by a super black roof:

Boulder grey

Brilliant silver

Ikazuchi yellow

Seiran blue

Passion red tricoat

Everest white pearl tricoat

For now, the new Z has not been confirmed for South Africa but expect announcement soon with availability likely from early next year if approved.