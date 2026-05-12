Soueast headed to SA in 2027 – test drive, first impressions [VIDEO]

Soueast and Jetour have partnered in China, with Jetour's vehicles currently being built at Soueast's factory

Chinese car maker Jetour International has confirmed that Soueast will enter the South African market in 2027.

Soueast was recently acquired by the Chery Holding Group and produces luxury, family-orientated vehicles focused on comfort, style and smart innovation.

In China, Jetour and Soueast have partnered with Jetour vehicles currently being built at Soueast’s factory.

The company has not yet confirmed exactly which models it plans to import, but preliminary investigations suggest the brand is likely to launch the S06 and S07 in both ICE and PHEV derivatives.

From left to right: The Soueast S07, S09, S06 and S06 DM. Picture: Soueast

The S06 shares its platform with the Jetour Dashing, meaning buyers can expect many styling similarities. The main distinction is expected to be the S06’s hybrid technology.

The S06 is expected to come in a 1.5T internal combustion engine delivering 116kW and and 290Nm of torque.

There will also be a PHEV version that utilises a 1.5T GDI petrol engine with an electric motor for a total output of 265kW and 530Nm of torque, with a 0-100km/h time of six seconds and a combined range of up to 1 000km.

The DM hybrid model features a 19.5kWh battery, offering an electric range of 114km.

All options are expected to use a seven-speed automatic dual-clutch.

The S07, meanwhile, aims to deliver an intelligent, comfortable and versatile urban driving experience, using smart voice control technology to connect the driver with the vehicle.

It is expected to use the same 1.5T engine in ICE and PHEV that the S06 uses.

Soueast S08 DM test drive in Beijing

Video: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

The Citizen had the opportunity to test drive the S08 DM in Beijing and conduct a detailed walkaround of the vehicle.

From our initial impressions, the family-orientated SUV proved extremely comfortable, while the suspension felt composed on the short test track at Nanjing Airport.

The vehicle delivered a premium feel and came packed with some of the latest technological innovations.

Based on our brief experience, the S08 DM could provide consumers with another luxury-focused option in an already highly competitive local market, where a growing number of Chinese brands are entering at a rapid pace.