South Africa bound? Honda Amaze facelifted in India

Charl Bosch

With three years having passed since its debut in India and shortly thereafter in South Africa, Honda has unveiled the facelifted Amaze that is likely to arrive on local showroom floors soon.

Dimensionally unchanged with an overall length of 3 995 mm, wheelbase of 2 470 mm, height of 1 501 mm, and width of 1 695 mm, the second generation Amaze, called the Brio Amaze in first generation guise, receives a new grille with a slimmer logo bar, chrome fog light surrounds, a redesigned rear bumper apron, and blacked-out LED taillight clusters.

Inside, the changes are a lot smaller and limited to chrome detailing around the air-conditioning vents, silver accents on the steering wheel and dashboard, and a leather gaiter on models equipped with the five-speed manual gearbox.

Top-spec VX models receives 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels as standard. Image: paultan.org.

On the equipment front, the Indian market line-up consists of four trim levels with the entry-level E featuring as standard 14-inch steel wheels, rear parking sensors, dual front airbags, manual air-conditioning, colour coded bumpers and ABS with EBD.

Building on the E, the next step-up S adds a conventional audio system with four-speakers as well as Bluetooth and USB, plus the following:

LED headlights;

chrome door handles;

folding electric mirrors;

steering wheel audio controls;

rear armrest;

keyless entry;

height adjustable driver’s seat

Completing the range is the VX, which boasts 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as the following:

projector-type auto on/off headlights;

cruise control;

push-button start;

reverse camera;

all around electric windows;

LED fog lamps

Touchscreen infotainment system only offered on top-spec Amaze VX. Image paultan.org.

Up front, Honda has kept the engine line-up unchanged, with petrol power coming from a normally aspirated 1.2 that makes 66kW/110Nm and diesel motivation from a 1.5 that delivers 74kW/200Nm.

The mentioned manual gearbox is standard across the range with the option being a CVT, whose application on the oil-burner results in outputs dropping to 60kW/160Nm.

In total, the Amaze offers a choice of five colours;

Platinum White Pearl;

Meteoroid Grey Metallic;

Lunar Silver Metallic;

Golden Brown Metallic;

Radiant Red

Now available in India, expect an announcement about South African availability to be made within the next few months, but as before, don’t expect the diesel variant to be offered.

For more information about the current South African Honda Amaze, click here.

Indian market pricing

Amaze 1.2 E – INR 632 000 (R128 767)

Amaze 1.5 i-DTEC E – INR 866 500 (R176 546)

Amaze 1.2 S – INR 716 000 (R145 882)

Amaze 1.2 S CVT – INR 806 000 (164 219)

Amaze 1.5 i-DTEC S – INR 926 000 (R188 669)

Amaze 1.2 VX – INR 822 000 (R167 479)

Amaze 1.2 VX CVT – INR 905 000 (R184 390)

Amaze 1.5 i-DTEC VX – INR 1 025 000 (R208 840)

Amaze 1.5 i-DTEC VX CVT – INR 1 115 000 (R227 177)

Additional details from paultan.org and auto.hindustantimes.com.