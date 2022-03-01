Evolutionary all-new Range Rover officially priced

Charl Bosch

Still fresh from its South African preview almost exactly a month ago, Land Rover has officially released price and technical details of the all-new, fifth generation Range Rover.

The first completely new model in almost a decade, the MLA Flex underpinned Range Rover, known internally as L460, touches down in standard and long wheelbase guises with the latter having the added option of either five or seven seats.

Made mostly, once again, out of aluminium, the L460 measures 5 052 mm in overall length with its wheelbase stretching 2 997 mm or 3 197 mm in the case of the long wheelbase.

Rear facia design has elicited mixed reactions.

Standing 1 870 mm tall and 2 209 mm wide with a claimed ground clearance of 295 mm, or 294 mm in the case of the long wheelbase, the line-up for South Africa comprises a record 19 models powered a choice of three engines. A now toggle operated eight-speed automatic gearbox is entrusted with sending the amount of twist to all four corners.

Offered in four trim levels; HSE, Autobiography, the limited-run First Edition and the top-spec SV, the all-new D350 serves as the entry-level powerunit as well as the sole diesel.

Replacing the previous Ford-sourced six-and-eight-cylinder oil-burners, the in-house developed Ingenium 3.0-litre straight-six produces 257kW/700Nm, while the alternative comes in the shape of the now BMW-sourced 4.4-litre bi-turbo V8 that replaces the venerable AJ 5.0-litre supercharged V8.

Interior the first to feature the new 13.7-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system.

Brandishing the P530 moniker, but doing without the diesel’s 48-volt mild-hybrid system, the downsized bent-eight outputs 390kW/750Nm with Land Rover claiming a top speed of 250 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds with launch control engaged.

Concluding the range, the P510e replaces the previous P400e and while still a plug-in hybrid, forgoes the four-cylinder Ingenium petrol for a 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six.

Paired to a 38.2-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that drives a 105 kW electric motor, the configuration delivers a combined 275 kW with Land Rover claiming a 0-100 km/h dash of 5.6 seconds and an all-electric range of 113 km.

Price

Going on sale from the middle of this year, the entire range is covered by a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.