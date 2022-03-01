Evolutionary all-new Range Rover officially priced

Still fresh from its South African preview almost exactly a month ago, Land Rover has officially released price and technical details of the all-new, fifth generation Range Rover.
The first completely new model in almost a decade, the MLA Flex underpinned Range Rover, known internally as L460, touches down in standard and long wheelbase guises with the latter having the added option of either five or seven seats.
Made mostly, once again, out of aluminium, the L460 measures 5 052 mm in overall length with its wheelbase stretching 2 997 mm or 3 197 mm in the case of the long wheelbase.
Standing 1 870 mm tall and 2 209 mm wide with a claimed ground clearance of 295 mm, or 294 mm in the case of the long wheelbase, the line-up for South Africa comprises a record 19 models powered a choice of three engines. A now toggle operated eight-speed automatic gearbox is entrusted with sending the amount of twist to all four corners.
Offered in four trim levels; HSE, Autobiography, the limited-run First Edition and the top-spec SV, the all-new D350 serves as the entry-level powerunit as well as the sole diesel.
ALSO READ: WATCH: Stunning new Range Rover unveiled in South Africa
Replacing the previous Ford-sourced six-and-eight-cylinder oil-burners, the in-house developed Ingenium 3.0-litre straight-six produces 257kW/700Nm, while the alternative comes in the shape of the now BMW-sourced 4.4-litre bi-turbo V8 that replaces the venerable AJ 5.0-litre supercharged V8.
Brandishing the P530 moniker, but doing without the diesel’s 48-volt mild-hybrid system, the downsized bent-eight outputs 390kW/750Nm with Land Rover claiming a top speed of 250 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds with launch control engaged.
Concluding the range, the P510e replaces the previous P400e and while still a plug-in hybrid, forgoes the four-cylinder Ingenium petrol for a 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six.
Paired to a 38.2-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that drives a 105 kW electric motor, the configuration delivers a combined 275 kW with Land Rover claiming a 0-100 km/h dash of 5.6 seconds and an all-electric range of 113 km.
Price
Going on sale from the middle of this year, the entire range is covered by a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.
- D350 HSE – R2 861 000
- D350 Autobiography – R3 310 000
- D350 Autobiography LWB – R3 392 000
- D350 Autobiography LWB 7-seat – R3 422 000
- D350 First Edition – R3 434 000
- D350 First Edition LWB – R3 516 000
- D350 SV – R3 857 000
- D350 SV LWB – R4 279 000
- P530 HSE – R3 026 000
- P530 Autobiography – R3 475 000
- P530 Autobiography LWB – R3 557 000
- P530 Autobiography LWB 7-seat – R3 587 000
- P530 First Edition – R3 581 000
- P530 First Edition LWB – R3 663 000
- P530 SV – R3 920 000
- P530 SV LWB – R4 343 000
- P510e Autobiography – R3 527 000
- P510e First Edition – R3 582 000
- P510e SV – R3 962 000