‘Reinvented Soul’: Kia Syros gets the go-ahead for South Africa

MPV-styled Syros will slot-in between the Sonet and Seltos, however, an official date of reveal has not yet been mentioned.

Syros has been styled to resemble not only Kia’s EV range, but also the Tasman bakkie. Image: Kia India

Revealed at the end of last year as the successor for the Soul outside Europe and North America, Kia has confirmed availability of the Syros for South Africa well before the end of the year.

Call it an SUV

Classified as an SUV and not an MPV as per its name starting with an “S” and not the MPV denoting “C,” the Syros adheres to India’s sub-four metre regulations by measuring 3 995 mm long, 1 800 mm wide, and 1 665 mm tall.

Its wheelbase stretching 2 550 mm, the Syros will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos, thereby making it the direct replacement for the Soul that bowed-out in 2019 before the current third generation went on-sale that same year.

Petrol only?

According to the confirmation report by Car Magazine, an official date of reveal wasn’t disclosed, though projections point to the Syros possibly being a petrol-only affair so as not to overlap with the Seltos, which offers both petrol and diesel engines.

Syros’ rear and side profile harks back not only to the Soul, but also certain Japanese kei cars. Image: Kia India

As such, South Africa will seemingly be privy to the 1.0 T-GDI only, which develops the same 88kW/172Nm as in the Sonet.

Sending the amount of twist to the front wheels falls to a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch, the latter potentially the only option the local market could get as in the Sonet.

Expected spec

While available in four trim grades in India, a more condensed line-up will be applicable to South Africa, possibly with a mixture of the LS, LX, SX, EX and EX+ denominators used on the Sonet and Seltos.

Based on the Indian-market version, expect specification to consist of ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights, a wireless smartphone, heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, ventilated rear seats and an eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Interior has been styled along the lines of Kia’s EV-line of electric vehicles. Image: Kia India

On the safety side, and again depending on the grade structure, the Syros will feature the following:

six airbags;

tyre pressure monitor;

360-degree surround-view camera;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Front Collision Warning;

Lane Keep Assist;

Front Collision Avoidance Assist;

Lead Vehicle Departure Alert;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Junction Assist;

Lane Departure Warning;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Driver Attention Alert;

Hill Start Assist;

Auto High Beam Assist;

Electronic Stability Control

A drive mode selector with three settings; Eco, Normal and Sport, alloy wheels up to 17-inches and what Kia calls a traction mode with three settings, Mud, Sand and Snow, rounds the Syros off.

Speculated price

Likely to be selectively detailed within the coming months in the form of teasers, pricing for the Syros remains unknown, however, as per its placing between the Sonet and Seltos, expect it possibly start from around the R350 000 or R370 000 mark.

