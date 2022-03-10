Motoring News

Motoring / Motoring News

Charl Bosch
Online Motoring Reporter
1 minute read
10 Mar 2022
12:03 pm

Mitsubishi Triton puts work first with new entry-level GL

Charl Bosch

Doing without certain specification items, the GL also comes with reduced power and a rear-wheel-drive only layout.

GL's difference from the "standard" model evident at the front...

A perennial sales underachiever with often less than 40 units being moved month-after-month, Mitsubishi has restructured the Triton line-up to accommodate a new entry-level model brandishing the GL nomenclature.

Introduced in response to “overwhelming interest” according to the three-diamonds, the GL omits certain features offered on the unbadged, step-up model as well as the off-road focused Xtreme, namely leather seats, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, seven airbags and rain sense wipers to name a few.

ALSO READ: Good looking Triton gears-up for a seat at the top table

Instead, standard items comprise a Bluetooth and USB enabled sound system, auto locking doors and keyless entry as the following:

  • 16-inch alloy wheels;
  • fabric seats;
  • automatic air-conditioning;
  • dual front airbags;
  • ABS with EBD;
  • all around electric windows;
  • central locking;
  • electric mirrors

Sporting a urethane steering wheel and doing without the rear bumper step, the GL does however provide the cost option of swapping the audio system for a seven-inch touchscreen with integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

New Mitsubishi Triton GL
..and at the rear.

Underneath the bonnet, the 2.4 DI-D turbodiesel engine prevails, but with outputs lowered from 133kW/430Nm to 100kW/324Nm.

Also not offered is the option of four-wheel-drive as the GL features a rear-wheel-drive layout with the only transmission option being a six-speed manual. Claimed fuel consumption is eight-litres/100 km.

Price

Included in the GL’s price is a three-year/100 000 km warranty as well as a five-year/90 000 km service plan.

  • Triton 2.4 DI-D GL – R479 995
  • Triton 2.4 DI-D – R594 995
  • Triton 2.4 DI-D AT – R614 995
  • Triton 2.4 DI-D 4×4 – R654 995
  • Triton 2.4 Di-D 4×4 AT – R674 995
  • Triton 2.4 DI-D Xtreme 4×4 AT – R734 995

For more information, click here.

Read more on these topics