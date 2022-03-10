Mitsubishi Triton puts work first with new entry-level GL

A perennial sales underachiever with often less than 40 units being moved month-after-month, Mitsubishi has restructured the Triton line-up to accommodate a new entry-level model brandishing the GL nomenclature.
Introduced in response to “overwhelming interest” according to the three-diamonds, the GL omits certain features offered on the unbadged, step-up model as well as the off-road focused Xtreme, namely leather seats, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, seven airbags and rain sense wipers to name a few.
Instead, standard items comprise a Bluetooth and USB enabled sound system, auto locking doors and keyless entry as the following:
- 16-inch alloy wheels;
- fabric seats;
- automatic air-conditioning;
- dual front airbags;
- ABS with EBD;
- all around electric windows;
- central locking;
- electric mirrors
Sporting a urethane steering wheel and doing without the rear bumper step, the GL does however provide the cost option of swapping the audio system for a seven-inch touchscreen with integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Underneath the bonnet, the 2.4 DI-D turbodiesel engine prevails, but with outputs lowered from 133kW/430Nm to 100kW/324Nm.
Also not offered is the option of four-wheel-drive as the GL features a rear-wheel-drive layout with the only transmission option being a six-speed manual. Claimed fuel consumption is eight-litres/100 km.
Price
Included in the GL’s price is a three-year/100 000 km warranty as well as a five-year/90 000 km service plan.
- Triton 2.4 DI-D GL – R479 995
- Triton 2.4 DI-D – R594 995
- Triton 2.4 DI-D AT – R614 995
- Triton 2.4 DI-D 4×4 – R654 995
- Triton 2.4 Di-D 4×4 AT – R674 995
- Triton 2.4 DI-D Xtreme 4×4 AT – R734 995
