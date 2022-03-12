WATCH: New Ford Ranger makes driving a whole lot easier

Jaco Van Der Merwe

The new Ford Ranger is not only said to be tougher than before, but also safer than ever.

The Blue Oval has divulged a lot of detail about the new Ranger since its reveal last year, including a host of safety specification. The list of passive and active safety features and driver assistance technologies is so comprehensive that it is worth unpacking before the new Ford Ranger is finally unveiled in the flesh later this year.

According to Ford its engineers spent thousands of hours developing and testing the next generation bakkie’s safety features. This was done through computer modelling and a physical testing program the Blue Oval claims to be one of its most comprehensive ever conducted.

New safety features include:

Post collision braking – The system applies the brakes of the new Ford Ranger after a collision to reduce the risk of secondary collisions. It automatically engages through the use of moderate brake pressure after detecting forces from a collision.

Evasive steer assist – This feature assists the driver avoid potential collisions with a slower or stationary vehicle in front by providing steering boost which means turning the steering wheel with less effort.

Cross traffic alert – This system alerts the driver of a vehicles approaching from the sides when reversing.

Reverse brake assist – This system goes one further than cross traffic alert. It detects moving vehicles or stationary pedestrians and objects behind the new Ford Ranger and applies the brakes if the driver doesn’t react in time.

BLIS with trailer coverage – This is an enhanced version of blind spot detection which also measures a trailer into the equation. BLIS alerts the driver not to change lanes should a vehicle move into the blind spot of the new Ford Ranger and the trailer it is towing.

Lane-keeping assist with road edge detection – This clever toll is designed for use on rural roads at speeds from 65km/h. The front camera monitors the edge of the road for possible changes like a gravel shoulder or grass, Steering support is then provided to keep the vehicle from drifting off the road.

Active park assist – This allows new Ford Ranger models equipped with e-Shifter to pull into, or out of, parallel parking spots with ease and also make perpendicular parking simple. This system scans and detects an open parking space and can automatically drive the Ranger in by controlling its steering, accelerator, transmission and brake.

Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go – Forming part of the adaptive cruise control system of the new Ford Ranger, this feature allows the bakkie to come to complete stop in conjunction with the vehicle ahead of it. It also starts moving again along with the vehicle in front of it. The system includes lane centering assist which provides steering assist to keep the bakkie in the centre of its lane.

Enhanced on the new Ford Ranger is the pre-collision assist system. Using a camera and radar, it emits a warning in case of an imminent collision. It includes automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning and dynamic brake support.

This technology also include: distance indication, distance alert and lane-keeping system.

With all this technology on board, the new Ford Ranger is set to launch a serious assault on South Africa’s favourite bakkie, the Toyota Hilux.

There is no indication yet what the price or final specifications of the new Ranger, which will be built at the Silverton Assembly Plant, will be locally.

