South Africa gets first view of new Toyota Hilux ahead of launch

Debut at the Nampo Agricultural Expo in in Bothaville in the Free State coincided with a new Guinness World Record attempt for the most Hilux's in one place at the same time.

A conspicuous absentee at its annual State of the Motoring Industry conference in February, Toyota publicly showcased the new generation Hilux on local soil for the first time at the Nampo Agricultural Expo in Bothaville in the Free State on Wednesday (13 May).

Record attempt and giveaway

Only set to go on sale after its market launch at the end of this month, the unveiling also formed part of a new Guinness World Record attempt for the most Hilux models in one place at the same time.

In addition, one participant, selected by draw, walked away with not only a new Hilux Xtra Cab but also 12 months’ insurance coverage through Toyota Insurance and R30 000 worth of accessories.

Revised IMV underpinnings

Still to be priced, no less than three trim variants were shown at the event: SRX, Raider and Legend. As before, three bodystyles are again offered: single, Xtra and double cab.

Depicted Raider will, seemingly, be the mid-range variant once again. Picture: Charl Bosch

Still based on the IMV platform as the outgoing AN110 Hilux that debuted 11 years ago, the now internally named AN220 is still rated to tow 3 500 kg, but comes with a retuned suspension, new shock absorbers and first-time electric power steering.

2.8 GD-6 only

Set to be produced at Toyota’s Prospecton plant outside Durban, the biggest change resides up front where the previous 2.0-litre and 2.7-litre petrol engines have both been dropped, along with the 2.4 GD-6 turbodiesel.

As in Australia, South Africa will, based on the vehicles displayed at the event, make do with only the 2.8 GD-6 engine.

Line-up once again starts with the single cab. Picture: Charl Bosch

Still producing 150kW/500Nm, the vehicles all featured the six-speed automatic gearbox, though expect lower-spec variants to continue with the six-speed manual.

What’s more, there was no confirmation on whether the mild-hybrid 48V system would be retained, with the same applying to a GR Sport version currently not offered in any other market.

Inside

Inside, the Land Cruiser Prado-esque interior means a new steering wheel, an abundance of physical switches, a rectangular central facia for the air vents and climate controls and a panel for the four-wheel drive system and drive modes at the front of the centre console.

Interior now resembles that of the Land Cruiser Prado. Picture: Charl Bosch

Also spotted were the new dual 12.3-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, however, the single cab sported a smaller eight-inch display.

Xtra Cab bodystyle has also been carried over into the new Hilux. Picture: Charl Bosch

As before, all-paw gripping models are equipped with a locking rear differential and the first-time Multi-Terrain Select system, offering six modes: Auto, Dirt, Sand, Mud, Snow, and low-range activated only for Rock.

Official launch near

Displayed along with the new RAV4, Land Cruiser FJ, bZ-4X, Land Cruiser Prado VX.L, Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport and revised Land Cruiser 70-series, expect final details of the Hilux, including pricing, to be announced either before or at its local launch at the end of May.