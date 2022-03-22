Confirmed: New V6 Ford Ranger to produce 184kW of power

Jaco Van Der Merwe

Ford has confirmed what has been a hotly debated topic since the reveal of the new Ford Ranger late last year. The new 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine that will serve on the new Ranger and Ford Everest lineup will produce 184kW of power and 600Nm of torque.

Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (FMCSA) also on Tuesday confirmed the power outputs for the revised 2.0-litre biturbo and 2.0-litre single turbo diesel engines that will be offered on the next generation Ranger. The single turbo will be offered in two performance levels – 110kW/350Nm and 125kW/405Nm – while the biturbo will produce 155kW/500Nm.

The biturbo option will also be offered in the new Everest.

The 3.0-litre V6 and 2.0-litre biturbo engines will be mated to 10-speed automatic transmission, while a five- and six-speed manual transmission will be offered alongside six-speed automatic transmission on the single turbo variants.

“The new V6 3.0-litre turbodiesel engine on offer in both the next generation Ranger and Everest will produce an impressive 184kW and deliver 600Nm of torque. This option is ideal for customers who tow loads, drive off-road or prefer the benefits of a larger displacement engine,” said Neale Hill, Managing Director of FMCSA, as local media were given the first real life glimpse of pre-production Ranger and Everest models on Tuesday.

“For customers whose primary focus is on efficiency, the familiar 2.0-litre biturbo and single turbo diesel engines with its characteristic strong low speed and great throttle response and optimal fuel economy and emission levels are still on the global spec sheet.”

Hill stopped short of rubber stamping the exact specifications South Africans can expect on the local lineups of the new Ford Ranger and Everest.

“We are not quite ready to confirm the engine line-up for South Africa yet, as we need to keep some surprises in our toolbox. But I believe you are as excited as we are at the prospect of all of these engine offerings.”

The 184kW/600Nm version will ensure the battle between the new Ford Ranger and its great rival, the Toyota Hilux, will get hotter than ever. Last month, Toyota announced the reintroduction of a GR-S on the Hilux range which 2.8-litre turbodiesel engine will produce 165kW/550Nm, 15kW/50Nm more than the standard model. That edges the current generation 157kW/500Nm 2.0-litre biturbo Ranger, but will play second fiddle once again when the V6 Ranger arrives.

FMCSA has not divulged any details yet on the new local Ranger Raptor’s engine specifications. During its global reveal last month, it was announced that the standard new Raptor would feature a twin-turbo 3.0-litre EcoBoost V6 engine producing 292kW/583Nm. Some markets will continue getting the current 2.0-litre biturbo diesel mill.

The launch date and pricing for the new Ford Ranger, which will be built at the upgraded Silverton Assembly Plant, has not been announced yet. It is expected to be rolled out locally alongside the new Everest before the end of the year.

For more information on the new Ford Ranger, click here.