Maserati Grecale finally revealed as trident’s smallest SUV

Announced in 2020, Maserati, after a series of teasers and spy images, officially unveiled the all-new Grecale in its hometown of Modena on Tuesday (22 March).

Originally planned for November last year, only to be postponed to 2022 due to the ongoing global semi-conductor crisis, the Grecale slots-in below the Levante as the trident’s second SUV, and the final model to ride on the Giorgio platform used by the Jeep Grand Cherokee/Grand Cherokee L, the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

Taking its name from the Gregale wind that blows across the Mediterranean in a south-easterly direction, the Grecale incorporates styling from the MC20 but seemingly also from the Ford Puma in the design of the headlights, bonnet line, air intakes on the bumper and overall profile.

Grecale Modena

Additionally paying indirect tribute to the Ferrari 612 Scaglietti on first glance, and the Maserati 3200 GT when viewed from the rear, the Grecale, which Maserati says its embodies its virtues of luxury and performance, measures 4 846 mm in overall length with its wheelbase rated at 2 901 mm and width at 2 163 mm.

Standing 1 670 mm tall and touted as being “innovative by nature” and “unique by design”, the Grecale’s interior departs from the layout used in the Levante for a more modern setup claimed to be futuristic but also driver-centric.

Centre to the cabin is a new steering wheel, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and two displays on the centre console; the 12.3-inch infotainment system with over-the-air updates, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a lower 8.8-inch system that acts as interface for amongst others, the climate control.

Grecale Modena interior

While no details regarding exact specification was revealed, Maserati did disclose the availability of select items, namely optional tri-zone climate control for rear passengers, a new Heads-Up Display and a 21-speaker, 1 000-watt Sonus Faber 3D sound system.

On the model front, the Grecale offers a choice of four derivatives; GT, Modena, Trofeo and an all-electric offering called the Folgare.

Despite its moniker often representing the flagship model, the GT kicks the range off with outputs of 221kW/450Nm from its 48-volt mild-hybrid assisted 2.0-litre turbocharged engine.

Grecale in Trofeo guise.

Connected to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the GT will get from 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and top out at 240 km/h.

In the more luxuriously trimmed Modena, the four-pot continues, albeit with 243 kW of power and the same 450 Nm of torque.

Top speed is unchanged at 240 km/h, however, the benchmark sprint from standstill to 100 km/h drops to 5.3 seconds.

Rear facia pays tribute to the Maserati 3200 GT.

Sitting at the top of the internal combustion powered Grecale range, the Trofeo utilises the 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged Nettuno V6 from the MC20, complete with cylinder deactivation and a wet sump.

Said to incorporate Formula 1 aspects, more than likely from Alfa Romeo and, the unit produces 390kW/620Nm, which translates to a top speed of 285 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds.

Equipped with a retuned version of the eight-speed ‘box, the Trofeo also eschews the mechanical limited slip differential for an electronic system, while gaining air suspension offered as an option on the Modena, and upgraded Brembo brakes.

Grecale Trofeo interior

All models are equipped as standard with all-wheel-drive and the Vehicle Dynamic Control Module with four modes; Comfort, GT, Sport and Off-Road with a Corsa setting offered only on the Trofeo.

Completing the range though, the Folgore debuts as the first all-electric Maserati in the trident’s history.

Its name meaning lightning in Italian, the Folgore employs a 400-volt, 105-kWh battery Maserati claims delivers 800 Nm. No further details were divulged in lieu of the Folgore only entering production next year.

Grecale Folgore enters as Maserati’s first ever fully electric vehicle.

Set to be produced at the Cassino Plant alongside its Alfa siblings, the Grecale will initially be offered only in Europe with sales in North America and other markets kicking-off in the second quarter of the year.

An announcement regarding South Africa has not been made, but chances are it will become available either after or around the same time as the US models.