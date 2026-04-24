IN PICTURES: 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition

The 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, also known as Auto China 2026, is being held from 24 April to 3 May 2026.
The Citizen’s Shaun Holland was there to photograph the event at the China International Exhibition Centre in Beijing, which consists of eight convention halls.
The centre, located at the north-east corner of Beijing, will play home to more than 6 000 global exhibitors and will feature 1 451 vehicles across 380 000 square metres for the duration of the show.
Here are some of the of highlights from the first day of the event:
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