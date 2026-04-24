IN PICTURES: 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition

The Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in China showed some of the latest automotive innovations from a range of manufacturers.

The 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, also known as Auto China 2026, is being held from 24 April to 3 May 2026.

The Citizen’s Shaun Holland was there to photograph the event at the China International Exhibition Centre in Beijing, which consists of eight convention halls.

The centre, located at the north-east corner of Beijing, will play home to more than 6 000 global exhibitors and will feature 1 451 vehicles across 380 000 square metres for the duration of the show.

Here are some of the of highlights from the first day of the event:

A Jetour F700 on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland

A Jetour G700 on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland

A humanoid robot at the Chery stand on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland

A Jetour F700 on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland

A Fullgood on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland

A Dreame Transformer on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland

A Toyota RAV4 on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland

A Toyota GR Yaris on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland

A Lexus LC 500h on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland

A robotic dog at the Chery stand on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland

A GWM Tank 700 on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland

A GWM Haval H9 on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland

A BMW Speedtop Concept car on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland

A BMW 2002 on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland

An I Caur V23 and i Caur motorcycle on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland

A Jetour F700 with dual axles on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland

A JAC Hunter PHEV on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland

A Lotus John Player special F1 car on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland

A GWM Haval P-Series Hi4T on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland

A Mini Cooper Deus EX Machina on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland

An Aridge concept car on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland

A BMW V12 LMR on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland

An Exeed Robot Taxi on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland