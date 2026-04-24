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IN PICTURES: 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition

Picture of Shaun Holland

By Shaun Holland

Head of Multimedia

8 minute read

24 April 2026

05:39 pm

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The Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in China showed some of the latest automotive innovations from a range of manufacturers.

A fullgood Summer

A Fullgood Summer on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland

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The 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, also known as Auto China 2026, is being held from 24 April to 3 May 2026.

The Citizen’s Shaun Holland was there to photograph the event at the China International Exhibition Centre in Beijing, which consists of eight convention halls.

The centre, located at the north-east corner of Beijing, will play home to more than 6 000 global exhibitors and will feature 1 451 vehicles across 380 000 square metres for the duration of the show.

Here are some of the of highlights from the first day of the event:

A Jetour F700
A Jetour F700 on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland
A Jetour G700
A Jetour G700 on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland
A humanoid robot
A humanoid robot at the Chery stand on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland
A Jetour F700 kitted out for camping
A Jetour F700 on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland
A Fullgood motors classic modern car
A Fullgood on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland
A transformer model
A Dreame Transformer on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland
The new Toyota RAV4
A Toyota RAV4 on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland
Toyota GR Yaris
A Toyota GR Yaris on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland
A Lexus LC 500h
A Lexus LC 500h on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland
A robot dog
A robotic dog at the Chery stand on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland
A GWM Tank 700
A GWM Tank 700 on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland
A Haval H9
A GWM Haval H9 on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland
A BMW Speedtop concept car
A BMW Speedtop Concept car on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland
A classic BMW 2002
A BMW 2002 on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland
An i Caur display
An I Caur V23 and i Caur motorcycle on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland
A Jetour F700 with dual rear axles
A Jetour F700 with dual axles on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland
A JAC Hunter on a ramp
A JAC Hunter PHEV on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland
A Lotus John Player Special F1 car
A Lotus John Player special F1 car on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland
A GWM P-Series with an agricultural drone on the back
A GWM Haval P-Series Hi4T on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland
A Mini Cooper concept car
A Mini Cooper Deus EX Machina on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland
An Aridge concept car
An Aridge concept car on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland
A Le Mans winning BMW
A BMW V12 LMR on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland
An Exeed Robot Taxi
An Exeed Robot Taxi on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland
A Fullgood classic modern car
A Fullgood on display at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition at the China International Exhibition Centre, 24 April 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland

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