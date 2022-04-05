Mitsubishi Colt to make a return in 2023

Charl Bosch

Mitsubishi has confirmed rumours dating back almost five years that the Colt name will be revived next year after what will be a decade long hiatus.

Regarded as one of the brand’s most iconic nameplates used on a variety models since its founding in 1962, the automaker stated that the returning Colt will form part of the “leader-follow” strategy announced by its alliance partner, Renault, two years ago.

A similar approach the next generation ASX will adopt when it bows next year, i.e. derived from the Renault Captur and Nissan Juke, the Colt will be spun-off of the Renault Clio that will receive a facelift in said year.

In a reversal of the Clio though, whose CMF-B platform underpins not only the Captur and Juke but also the Nissan Micra, the Colt will only be powered by a hybrid drivetrain likely to be the 1.6 E-Tech unit used in the Clio that combines a normally aspirated 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for a total system output of 103 kW.

Reported back in 2017 by Britain’s Auto Express as heading for a possible revival using the Clio and Micra as a base, the Colt’s confirmation also identifies the second model Mitsubishi announced in March last year would be manufactured for it by Renault as part of its own restructuring strategy revealed in 2020.

The announcement of the Colt behind the ASX does however take the brand’s rebadged models to three with the other being the Australasia-only Express van derived from the Renault Trafic.

According to Automotive News Europe, production will take place at the Bursa Plant in Turkey from the autumn of next year, and bring the factory’s allocation of models to three as it currently assembles the Clio and Megane Sedan.

Unlike the previous Dutch-build Colt that provided the base for the original Smart Forfour, the newcomer won’t serve as Mitsubishi’s entry-level model as it will slot-in between the Mirage and a rumoured new crossover that will sit below the ASX.

For now nothing else is known, but expect details, and possibly even pre-production spy images, to emerge as the year progresses.