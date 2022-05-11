Line-up complete as Chery prices Tiggo 7 Pro

Charl Bosch

Confirmed for South Africa last month, Chery has officially divulged price and spec details of the new Tiggo 7 Pro that completes its local SUV/crossover onslaught.

As evidenced by its name, the Tiggo 7 Pro slots in between the Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro as the returning Chinese marque’s mid-spec model that seats five and mirrors the latter by offering a choice of two models powered by a single powerunit.

Styled as per Chery’s Life in Motion design language, the Tiggo 7 Pro rides on the same T1X platform that underpins the Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro with dimensions of 4 500 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 670 mm, height of 1 746 mm and width of 1 842 mm.

Claimed boot space is 475-litres, which increases to 1 500-litres with the 60/40 split rear seat folded down.

Rear facia incorporates Tiggo 4 Pro elements, but is largely unique to the Tiggo 7 Pro.

As mentioned, the Tiggo 7 arrives in South Africa with a choice of two trim levels – Distinctive and Executive – both powered by the same in-house developed 1.5 T-GDI engine used in the Tiggo 4 Pro.

Producing an unchanged, from the Tiggo 4 Pro, 108kW/210Nm, the unit is mated as standard to a CVT with drive going to the front wheels only. Somewhat surprisingly, no fuel consumption figures were divulged.

Interior a clear nod to the Tiggo 8 Pro

In terms of spec, both derivatives have the following as standard;

faux leather seats with the driver’s chair being electric;

six-speaker sound system;

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system;

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and voice activation;

ambient lighting;

seven-inch digital instrument cluster;

wireless smartphone charger;

LED head-and-daytime running lights;

eight-inch touchscreen climate control panel;

one-touch all around electric windows;

dual-zone climate control with rear vents;

three USB ports;

keyless entry;

push-button start;

cruise control;

drive mode selector (Eco, Standard and Sport);

rear parking sensors with a reverse camera;

tyre pressure monitor;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Hill Start Assist;

Blind Spot Detection

Reserved for the Executive is electrical assistance for the front passenger’s seat not offered on the Distinctive, plus the following:

panoramic sunroof;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

six instead four airbags;

Lane Departure Warning;

Surround-view camera system;

Forward Collision Warning;

Automatic Emergency Braking

A total of seven colours are available; silver, Khaki White, Caledon Ash, Vanilla Blue, Blood Red, Carbon Crystal Black and two two-tone hues; Khaki White and Blood Red contrasted with a Carbon Crystal Black roof.

Price

Priced at R409 900 for the Distinctive and at R444 900 for the Executive, both models’ sticker prices include a five-year/150 000 km warranty, a five-year/60 000 km service plan and Chery’s ground-breaking ten-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty.