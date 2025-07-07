Classic Car Show 2025 in pictures

On Sunday, 6 July, the annual Classic Car Show and German vs Jap returned to the Johannesburg Expo Centre.
In comparison to the previous year, there was only a small selection of classics at the show.
Classic Car Show pictures here:
The modified section, on the other hand, had a larger variety of hot rides.
The low limbo was moved to a new part of the expo centre, which was a great move from the organisers.
German vs Jap also hosted their annual low limbo, where a competitor from Mozambique won in a Toyota Corolla with the height of 1.15 metres.
Overall, it was a well-put-together event for car enthusiasts.