Classic Car Show 2025 in pictures

The annual Classic Car Show took place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, where a selection of classic cars was on show.

A car on display at the Classic car show 2025 which happens annually at the Johannesburg expo centre. The show takes place alongside German vs Jap, 6 July 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland

On Sunday, 6 July, the annual Classic Car Show and German vs Jap returned to the Johannesburg Expo Centre.

In comparison to the previous year, there was only a small selection of classics at the show.

Classic Car Show pictures here:

The modified section, on the other hand, had a larger variety of hot rides.

The low limbo was moved to a new part of the expo centre, which was a great move from the organisers.

German vs Jap also hosted their annual low limbo, where a competitor from Mozambique won in a Toyota Corolla with the height of 1.15 metres.

Overall, it was a well-put-together event for car enthusiasts.