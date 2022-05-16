Facelift Lexus UX debuts with revised interior and tech

Charl Bosch

Introduced four years ago as its smallest crossover/SUV below the NX, Lexus has given the UX a mild mid-life facelift that largely focuses on the interior.

Billed at the time of its unveiling as an “urban compact crossover crafted for the modern urban explorer who seeks a fresh, contemporary and dynamic take on a luxury lifestyle”, the UX’s updates externally include new head- and tail-lights, a selection of new undisclosed colours and the first-time availability of 18-inch run-flat alloy wheels complete with a redesigned tread-pattern said to reduce road noise.

While its dimensions and platform continue as is, the UX’s structure has been strengthened by the addition of 20 new spot welding points as a means of making it more rigid.

Rear facia changes were not disclosed.

In addition, all models receive recalibrated shock absorbers and electric power steering, while the F Sport gains the Adaptive Variable Suspension as standard.

As mentioned, the biggest changes have taken inside where the UX benefits from a new eight or 12.3-inch infotainment system, complete with touchscreen interface, better resolution, over-the-air updates, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Continuing the changes further, the switches for the heated seats move from below the centre console to the top, while the pair of USB ports shift to a dedicated space above the console itself.

Also gone is the much maligned mouse-like touchpad that controlled the infotainment system, replaced by the mentioned switches and to a lesser extent, a new wireless charging pad.

Infotainment system now a touchscreen in two sizes. The much criticised mousepad-like touchpad has also been dropped.

A new ambient lighting system rounds the interior off, together with changes on the safety front, namely a new radar for Pre-Collision System that has been upgraded to work better in low-light, a revised panoramic rear-view monitor and side cameras, plus the standard inclusion of Emergency Steering Assist.

Despite Lexus not disclosing technical details, the updated UX in South Africa is expected to retain the hybrid-only configuration that combines the normally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for a total system output of 135 kW. A CVT is once again entrusted with sending the amount of twist to the front wheels.

Likely to arrive before the end of the year, pricing for the updated UX is unknown, but expect a small premium over the current model’s R775 200 starting price.