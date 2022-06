The world of F1 is currently experiencing some weird and wonderful media reports – most emanating from the UK and the US. For example, it was recently reported several of the teams were not satisfied with the FIA as governing body of the sport. They are apparently proposing a breakaway and the formation of their own controlling institution. Now that rings various bells. Throughout F1 history there have been similar threats. The main clash in the late 1970s and 1980s between FISA (then the FIA’s sporting division) and FOCA resulted in the FIA retaining regulatory rights and FOCA, with Bernie...

We also read of competitors believing their decisions on F1 racedays should be considered by the FIA-appointed race director. Fair enough, but where do you draw the line?

Rules and regulations regarding driver safety are flagrantly disregarded by some. Should any individual’s decision to dispute FIA regulations even be considered?

I remember my own strong views against the halo when its introduction was mooted. Then I witnessed events where, without this device, the driver’s life would have been lost or serious injury sustained.

I am also surprised by the media’s acceptance of the Liberty Media/FOM plans for increasing new circuits, particularly street venues in areas where there has never been an interest in F1.

What saddens me is the disregard for the sport’s heritage and possible loss of classic circuits. The pizazz around Miami’s entry to the F1 world was a media paradise, yet it followed numerous legal actions to prevent it. False harbours and mermaids apart, the Grand Prix was not the success expected.

Chief of the Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium and the Grand Prix organisation, Tom Garfinkel, was quoted by Sky Deutschland as saying: “If you’d asked me six months ago, I would have expected the event to make money, given how revenue has been going.

“But if you look at expenses, we’re not going to make any money this year.”

Apparently losses suffered during the F1 race were larger than anticipated. Of course, expecting a profit in the first year of a 10-year contract is unlikely and he confirmed: “There are a lot of things we can learn from and do better.”

Interesting, when other publications are citing those on the inside saying: “It was the worst organised race … in 30 years.”

According to McLaren boss Zak Brown, Miami poses a serious threat to the likes of Monaco, but I am not sure how he reached that conclusion.

After watching last Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix, I cannot envisage the stadium and surrounding theatrical props of the Florida venue replacing the grandeur of Monte Carlo.

