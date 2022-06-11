F1 qualifying delay: Here’s when to tune in for Azerbaijan Grand Prix today

Cheryl Kahla

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix – which takes the 2022 season into round eight this weekend – will be delayed ever so slightly. Here’s when to watch the F1 qualifying in Baku on Saturday.

F1 qualifying, 11 June

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Sergio Perez set the fastest lap in the final practice session with 1’43.170; just 0.016s faster than Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc will be aiming for the fourth pole position while Lewis Hamilton is said to “claw back something from a nightmarish campaign”.

This after Hamilton battled porpoising issues with his Mercedes W13 during practice, while George Russell ended in seventh place on Friday.

He lamented how Ferrari and Red Bull “just have an inherently faster car than us”.

“We’ve done everything we can to try and catch up”, Russell said.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen ended the final practice session in third position.

When to watch F1 qualifying

F1’s qualifying session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be delayed by 15 minutes due to barrier repairs carried out earlier today.

Track officials were forced to carry out lengthy maintenance repairs to the Tecpro barriers. F1 qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Qualifying for t was due to begin 4pm South African Standard Time (SAST) at the Baku City Circuit. It’s now set for 4:15 pm on SuperSport.

Drivers unhappy

As reported by Andrew Benson, drivers are still “dissatisfied” with the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) decisions this season.

When asked at the press conference on Friday if they were”happy and satisfied” with how the FIA president was handling matters, “none of them wanted to answer”.

Benson said: “It was really awkward… Long story short, no one is really happy with the FIA at the moment.”

ALSO READ: Sergio Perez claims ‘dream’ win at Monaco Grand Prix