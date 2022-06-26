Brad Binder confident heading into MotoGP summer break

Jaco Van Der Merwe

Brad Binder will take a lot of confidence into the MotoGP summer break after a fifth-place finish at the Dutch MotoGP on Sunday.

The Dutch Grand Prix, the 11th race of the season, was the final event before MotoGP’s annual five-week summer break.

The first of the season’s last nine races is the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on 7 August.

Binder’s fifth pace at the TT Assen Circuit was his best finish since his second place at the season-opener in Doha.

The 11 points the Red Bull KTM rider earned at the TT Assen Circuit helped him move up to 93 points in the title race.

However, he dropped from fifth to sixth place due to race winner Francesco Bagnaia leapfrogging him in the championship.

Binder started 10th on the grid and was fifth at the start of the last lap, hot on the heels of his 2023 team-mate Jack Miller.

As the South African was passing Miller going into the penultimate corner, a storming Aleix Espargaro leapt both on the inside to snatch fourth place.

The fourth-place helped Espargaro (151 points) close the gap on title race leader Fabio Quartararo (172) to 21 points.

The world champion retired after two crashes, the first of which he took Espargaro into the kitty litter with him.

“On the last lap I dived up the inside of Jack but then Aleix got us both. I’m glad we all made it around and nobody crashed”, Binder said.

“It was nice to have a top-five finish. It’s been a while. I started at the front, more than I have done lately, and it’s easier to be fighting from 10th than say 15th.

“I think we got some good data for the team and it’s clear where we need to improve. Once we get it right then I believe we will be really strong.”

Brad’s younger brother Darryn Binder had a far less successful race on Sunday.

The WithU Yamaha RNF crashed out on the 19th lap to record his third DNF in six outings.

To see the full 2022 MotoGP race calender, click here.