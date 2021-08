As you read this we will have just over a week before F1 recommences the 2021 season. It has, so far, been a season of excitement, controversy and dissention, demonstrated by teams and fans alike on and off circuit, so what of the second half of 2021? Hopefully we have seen the last of some race stewards’ questionable penalty decisions over so-called infringements, from exceeding track limits to which T-shirts and other items of apparel are acceptable to those in high positions, but it is not likely. Likewise the continuous whining and complaints that the opposition has gained extra power,...

FLOYD ON F1: Boss talks tough as teams lick wounds

One must also hope the powers that be do not continue to expand the “entertainment” and move the circus to even more exciting “destination cities”, which so far has almost totally failed.

It does look as though Miami, Florida could be a new host for another US round, after a whole bundle of litigation from local residents who have not yet given up the fight to keep F1 out. A classic example of “bringing F1 to the people” whether said people want it or not.

And, it often replaces an existing round in Europe where circuit owners cannot afford the massive hosting fees and the local fans cannot afford the high ticket prices the circuit owners need to charge to cover hosting costs.

Perhaps we will get lucky and those in charge will realise more lucrative sponsorship could be earned with a larger F1 television audience. This could be achieved if more than one broadcaster holds the rights and others could offer a free-to-air service.

If nothing else Hungary produced one of the best examples of team work seen for a long time as Alpine’s Fernando Alonso, spectacularly kept the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton at bay for more than 10 laps.

That allowed the Spaniard’s team-mate, Esteban Ocon to increase his lead and take his maiden win.

It was interesting to hear team radio as Hamilton complained to his pit wall he was being held back, but Alonso played fair and showed why he has been an incredible opponent in several disciplines of motor sport.

His presence in the pit lane to congratulate Ocon was a joy to watch. We need to see more of this camaraderie, demonstrating the true essence of F1.

Here is to the second half of what could be a great season.

