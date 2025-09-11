National Extreme Festival treks coastwards for penultimate round

Second and final visit to the Killarney racetracks promises to be an event of note.

The National Extreme Festival Presented By Coca-Cola will visit the Western Cape Killarney circuit this Saturday, with the premier South African motorsport show taking eight racing disciplines to the event.

Touring Cars

Heading up proceedings will be races for South African Touring Cars, where championship leader Michael van Rooyen (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla) will square off against Chemical Logistics Volkswagen Golf GTI driver Julian van der Watt and Jagger Robertson (76 Legacy Volkswagen Golf GTI) in the title stakes.

NOW READ: East London wreaks havoc with National Extreme Festival

Others who could interfere will include Keegan Campos (Campos Transport BMW 128ti), Nathi Msimanga (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla), Andrew Schofield (Chemical Logistics Volkswagen Golf GTI) and Sa’aad Variawa (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla).

SupaCup

Behind them on the grid will be the SupaCup campaigners, with Tate Bishop (Angri Volkswagen SupaPolo) and Jonathan Mogotsi (Volkswagen Motorsport SupaPolo) set to continue their season-long title fight.

Tate Bishop (Angri Volkswagen SupaPolo) should be a front runner in the SupaCup races. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Their day could be spoilt by drivers like Jason Loosemoore (Volkswagen Motorsport SupaPolo), Dawie van der Merwe (Gazoo Racing Toyota Starlet), Karah Hill (Kalex Volkswagen SupaPolo), Dean Venter (Platinum Mile Volkswagen SupaPolo) and Andre Bezuidenhout (Perfect Circle Volkswagen SupaPolo).

Supercars

Front runners in the Dunlop Extreme Supercar category should include Jonathan du Toit (Trans Africa Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo), Marius Jackson (MJR Audi R8 LMS GT3), Charl Arnagies (Stradale Mercedes-AMG GT3) and Gianni Giannoccaro (Sparco Nissan GT-R).

Jonathan du Toit (TAR Lamborghini Huracan GT3) could win Dunlop Extreme Supercar races at Killarney. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Also in the running will be the likes of Charl Visser (Porsche 911 GT3 RS), Marcel Angel (Autohaus Angel Ferrari 488 GTB) and Mark du Toit (Ford GT).

Polo Cup

Going to Cape Town, Mohammed Karodia (Lee Thompson Racing) leads the Astron Energy Volkswagen Polo Cup title chase.

Going to Cape Town, Mohammed Karodia (Lee Thompson Racing) leads the Astron Energy Volkswagen Polo Cup title chase. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

He will be challenged by Rory Atkinson (Industry Petroleum), Judd Bertholdt (Volkswagen Rookie Cup), Hannes Scheepers (Dainfern Dental), Ethan Coetzee (Ethan Coetzee), Tyler Robinson (AF Fans), Wayne Masters (Performance Masters), John Kruger (Habot Lubricants) and Derick Smalberger (Sabertek).

MS4

The weekend will be the first Cape Town outing for the new Investchem MSA4 Championship.

KC Ensor-Smith (Investchem) leads the title chase, with four of this year’s five races having seen him win.

His closest rivals should be Mikel Bezuidenhout (Corsa Dei Gemelli), Shrien Naidoo (Production X), Renzo Ribeiro (Metal Used Spares), Jordan Moodley (76 Legacy) and Karabo Malemela (KMFT Morita).

Two-wheels

Comfortable SunBet Kawasaki ZX10 Masters Cup points leader Clinton Seller will not be travelling to Cape Town.

In his absence, possible race winners should include Greame van Breda (Stefanutti Stocks), Damion Purificati (Amalgum Welding Shop), David Enticott (Ravenol South Africa), Trevor Westman (Project Sixty), Reginald Seale (HXCS), Dieter Huysamen (Adventrue Xtreme) and Jason Lamb (Tyremart).

Toyota GR Cup

The Toyota Gazoo Racing Cup brigade will again compete in three separate classes.

Veteran tin-top racer, Mario da Sousa, should be the man to beat in the GR Corolla dealer class, challenged by people like Johan Boonzaaier, Riaan de Ru, Rudi Boonzaaier, Werner Venter and Werner Horn.

The GR Academy GR86 class could see runaway championship leader Jason Coetzee clinch the title this weekend.

Chasing him though will be the likes of Kent Swartz, Brandon van der Watt and Vatiswa Mokhonoana.

The same situation applies to SuperSport’s Nabil Abdool, who could wrap-up the GR Yaris media section after having won every single race this year.

At loggerheads behind him will be Kyle Kock (Car Magazine), Phuti Mpyane (TimesLive), Lawrence Minnie (AutoTrader), The Citizen’s Charl Bosch and IOL/Independent’s Willem van de Putte.

Volkswagen Rookie Cup

The Volkswagen Rookie Cup, in identical roadgoing Polo Vivo GTs, will be contested by Josh Moore, Christopher Tait, Mauro da Luz, and Uzair Khan.

How much and when?

The Killarney International Raceway has made two options available for ticket purchases.

Spectator tickets can be purchased online via Webtickets before the event. These carry a cost-saving incentive with pricing of R115 per adult and R40 for children under 16.

Tickets will also be available via the entrance gate on Saturday, priced at R150 per adult, and R50 for children under 16. Both options provide free access for children under 12.

The full race day will also be broadcast live and free-to-air on the Extreme Festival website.

NOW READ: National Extreme Festival gives the Zwartkops faithful their wish