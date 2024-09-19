Dramatic Mahindra XUV 3X0 priced as brand’s smallest new SUV

XUV 3X0 takes-up station below the XUV 300 instead of replacing it. Image: Mahindra

Unwrapped towards the end of April in India, Mahindra has formally confirmed price and specification details of the radically different looking XUV 3X0.

The brand’s smallest SUV as it sits below the XUV 300 instead of replacing it as originally believed, the 3X0, its name pronounced “three-ex-oh”, uses the same platform as its sibling, but is classified as an all-new instead of a facelift.

The fundamentals

Extensively teased before its unveiling, the XUV 3X0 still conforms to India’s sub-four metre regulations by measuring 3 990 mm long, 1 821 mm wide and 1 647 mm high while riding on a 2 600 mm long wheelbase.

Despite remaining front-wheel-drive, Mahindra claims a ground clearance of 201 mm, wading depth of 350 mm and the same 364-litre boot as the XUV 300 with the 60/40 split rear seat in place.

Petrol only

In the biggest change from the XUV 300, the XUV 3X0 takes leave of the 1.5-litre turbodiesel engine that now conforms to the much more stringent BS-6 emissions regulations that has been it being dropped from South Africa.

As such, motivation now comes solely from the turbocharged 1.2 mStallion petrol engine that makes the same 82kW/200Nm as in the XUV 300.

For the first time, a choice of transmissions is offered, the standard being the carryover six-speed manual and the option a new torque-converter six-speed automatic made by Aisin with three driving modes; Zip, Zap and Zoom.

Spec sheet

In terms of specification, the XUV 3X0 follows the same naming structure XUV 700 and Scorpio-N by using trim level denominators originating from India.

Starting the eight model range off, the MX2’s feature list comprises 16-inch steel wheels with plastic covers, LED daytime running lights, halogen follow-me home headlights, electric mirrors, LED taillights and a bootlid spoiler.

Also included is;

multi-function steering wheel;

four-speaker sound system;

rear air-conditioning vents;

front armrest;

all-around electric windows with one-touch function for the driver;

keyless entry;

nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system;

rear parking sensors;

six airbags;

Electronic Stability Control;

Steering mode selector with three settings; Normal, Comfort and Sport

Upping the ante, the MX3 adds a single-pane sunroof, a wireless smartphone charger, cruise control and the uprated 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Capping off the more luxurious AX range, the AX5, which also serves as the final grade to offer either the manual or automatic box, builds on the MX3 by swapping the steel wheels for diamond-cut 16-inch alloys, the halogen headlights for projector-type auto on/off bi-LEDs and the standard air-conditioning for dual-zone climate control.

Furthering the list of features are the following;

folding electric mirrors;

roof rails;

dual 10.25-inch infotainment system and instrument cluster;

push-button start;

leather-wrapped steering wheel;

height-adjustable driver’s seat;

six-speaker sound system;

integrated satellite navigation;

rear armrest;

tyre pressure monitor

The first automatic-only variant, the AX5 L gets an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, cooled glovebox, Hill Hold Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring and a 360-degree surround-view camera system.

Completing the range, AX7 L benefits from leatherette seats, LED fog lamps, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, leatherette trim on the doors and dashboard, a more powerful 65-watt wireless smartphone charger, a panoramic sunroof, illuminated cooled glove compartment and a seven-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Colours

Judging by Mahindra South Africa’s website, all XUV 3X0’s will have the dual-tone colour exterior as standard.

Besides Stealth Black contrasted by a grey roof, all of the other hues are topped by a black roof.

They consist of Everest White, Galvano Grey, Dune Beige, Nebula Blue, Tango Red, Citrine Yellow and Deep Forest.

Price

Included with each XUV 3X0’s price tag is a five-year/150 000 km, but a three-year/55 000 km service plan on the MX grades. A five-year/100 000 km service plan is standard on the AX variants.

XUV 3X0 1.2T MX2 – R254 999

XUV 3X0 1.2T MX2 AT – R274 999

XUV 3X0 1.2T MX3 – R274 999

XUV 3X0 1.2T MX3 AT – R294 999

XUV 3X0 1.2T AX5 – R319 999

XUV 3X0 1.2T AX5 AT – R344 999

XUX 3X0 1.2T AX5 L AT – R374 999

XUX 3X0 1.2T AX7 L AT – R404 999

