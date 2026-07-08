National racing gets back underway at the GR Legends Rally

Well known Legends Adventure Park, on the outskirts of Tshwane, is all set to host Round 4 of the South African National Rally Championship on 10 and 11 July 2026.

In a weird on-off start to the 2026 National Rally Championship, we can finally confirm that the GR Legends Rally steps up in place of the Algoa Rally in Gqeberha, as this round had to be postponed due to washed-away roads.

“We were devastated by the news that the Gqeberha round had to be postponed due to the recent floods. And we know how much competitors, teams and fans were looking forward to the event. So, we immediately started looking at ways to get everyone back out on the stages,” says Evan Hutchison, Race Director.

Weather has the final say

Due to no fault of the organisers, it is July, and we have only had two rallies and three rounds of racing so far, which is not ideal for a rookie driver trying to find his feet and conquer those ever-present nerves.

The first round had to be changed because of foot-and-mouth disease. And then, what would have been Round 4 in Tzaneen also got cancelled due to weather and washed-away roads. But now, it seems like it is a jam-packed schedule till the end of the season in October.

If the weather gods play their part, though, the second half of the year always brings rain. And the rain brings mayhem when gravel roads turn into muddy pools of destruction.

Our ever-improving Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa GR Yaris is expected to perform once again. Picture: Supplied

Fun for competitors and spectators

The area around Legends has been home to rally and off-road racing on and off over the years. And this year promises to be as fast and challenging as always.

The biggest benefit for the teams and the spectators is that the event headquarters and service park will be based at the Legends Farm throughout the weekend. This means less travelling and setup for the service crews, while also allowing spectators to get up close and personal with the teams.

“The GR Legends Rally will have its service park at the Legends Farm, creating a fantastic environment for competitors, teams and spectators alike. We are excited to welcome the rally community to Tshwane for what promises to be a memorable weekend of competition”, adds Archie Rutherford, CEO.

What’s next?

Following the GR Legends Rally, the championship heads to Ermelo in Mpumalanga on 21 and 22 August for another demanding gravel encounter. Attention then turns to the Eastern Cape, where Gqeberha finally gets to host a crucial double-header on 25 and 26 September.

With a double allocation of championship points on offer, this rescheduled event could prove to be the pivotal moment of the entire season. Team Citizen Motoring / Toyota Gazoo Racing is doing everything they can to pick up vital championship points.

The championship culminates at Dullstroom on 30 and 31 October. Where the scenic Mpumalanga venue will once again provide the stage for the crowning of the 2026 National Rally Champions.

Renowned for its fast-flowing stages and passionate rally fans, Dullstroom has a well-earned reputation for delivering memorable finales. And with the various title battles likely to go down to the wire, this year should be no different.