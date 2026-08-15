Toyota GR Corolla is more track-fun than VW Golf GTI-fast

Whilst having plenty horsepower on paper, the Toyota GR Corolla is much happier out in the twisties than it is trying to go fast in a straight line.

Launched as a manual transmission model only in 2023, Toyota have now brought the new eight-speed automatic GR Corolla to market.

And I will be telling you about the changes that come with this introduction. And yes, I will also be comparing it to VW’s Golf GTI.

Before you even say it, I will. Every hot hatch in South Africa gets compared to the GTI. It’s like a rite of passage.

Every hot hatch goes up against GTI

The car can make 9 or 900Kw. Have two doors or four doors. Be all wheel drive or not. Makes no difference. It goes up against the GTI.

So, let’s start with what the Toyota GR Corolla offers first. Under the hood you have a firecracker 1.6-litre, three-cylinder, turbo petrol engine.

Producing 210kW of power and 400Nm of torque. This is 11kW less than the manual GR Corolla. But 30Nm more. It’s no slouch.

Launch Control activated, the GR Corolla gets to 100km/h in 5.99-seconds. This is not only 0.4 of a second slower than the manual version with a 5.59-seconds. It’s also a whisker slower than the GTI that comes in at 5.81-seconds.

Privacy glass for the rear and back windows enhances passenger comfort while contributing to a more purposeful exterior aesthetic. Picture: Mark Jones

Why is it slower?

People will be looking for reasons for why this is the case. And one of the factors is that the Corolla GR is a heavier than the manual GR at 1 500kg to 1 475kg.

It is also substantially heavier than the less powerful GTI that weighs in at just 1 349kg. And even heavier than VW’s more powerful Golf R that weighs 1 438kg.

So, weight is an issue, but the biggest blame for a 0-100km/h time that would put it closer to the top of time sheets is the launch that is way too mild.

The Golf’s, and the other cars I have listed in the table below, dial in a ton of RPM and boost, and jump off the line. The Toyota Corolla GR not so much.

Every GR Corolla model comes equipped with Toyota’s latest Safety Sense Package. Picture: Supplied

Get off the tar and it becomes exciting

There is no easy way to say this, but the GR Corolla never feels fast in a straight line. It’s only when you start to dive into corners or have a wet road under you, like this past week, that this Corolla starts to show its true GR colours and gets exciting.

Torsen limited-slip differentials have been added. As have rebound springs to both front and rear shocks to reduce inner wheel lift during hard driving.

While revised rear suspension geometry improves anti-squat behaviour under acceleration and contributes to the car’s sharp handling.

What is also a big contributor to the fun factor is that the GR-FOUR all-wheel drive system offers three distinctive drivetrain modes – Normal, Gravel and Track Mode.

In Normal Mode (60:40) the torque is distributed 60% to the front wheels and 40% to the rear wheels. Basically, your everyday mode.

In Gravel Mode (50:50) the torque is shared equally between the front and rear axles. This is the mode you want to use in the wet or if you come across a dirt road.

Corectly channel you inner WRC spirit animal and you will have the most fun you have had in a hot hatch in many a year.

Track Mode (adaptive 60:40 to 30:70) is for the track or mountain passes. The car automatically adjusts where it wants the torque to go based steering angle, throttle input and vehicle speed.

In doing this, you have a car that now can move between a 60:40 front bias set-up to a 30:70 rear bias set-up.

What this is doing in a nutshell is giving you the best traction to suit whatever corners and conditions you might find out there.

Three selectable drivetrain modes – Normal, Gravel, Track – ensure the GR Corolla remains equally capable on road and track. Picture: Supplied

It’s Corolla money vs Golf money

Like said in the beginning, the Toyota GR Corolla is not all about straight-line speed. It wants to go play on the track or in the dirt like no other hot hatch can.

If you understand this, then the Corolla at R1 031 000 will get your money. But if you are looking for a faster straight-line city slicker, then the GTI coming in at R908 000 is getting your money.

What has changed?

The 8AT Toyota Corolla GR gets an air-cooled automatic transmission fluid cooler, plus an additional sub-radiator positioned behind the front vents.

A newly integrated cool-air duct, above the brake duct, further improves airflow management and thermal efficiency.

Aerodynamic efficiency has also been refined through the removal of the front fog lamps, reducing drag and turbulence at the nose.

Privacy glass for the rear and back windows enhances passenger comfort while contributing to a cleaner, more purposeful exterior aesthetic.

Additional mechanical enhancements include a higher-capacity cooling fan coupling, upgraded from 330W to 500W, as well as the introduction of a tyre inflation pressure warning system (TPMS).

The GR Corolla’s interior stays true to its motorsport roots with a leather-trimmed steering wheel and GR-badged front seats. Picture: Mark Jones

Interior refinements

Inside the cabin, chrome finishes have been replaced with GR gun metallic accents while all models now come standard with an upgraded, integrated audio system, active noise control, a reverse camera and blind-spot monitoring (BSM) with Safe Exit Assist (SEA).

An advanced smart door-lock system with integrated buzzer and panic function further enhances vehicle security.

Tech and safety

The Toyota GR Corolla is equipped with a Head-Up Display and Blind Spot Monitor, keeping critical information within the driver’s line of sight.

A seven-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ensures seamless connectivity, while Adaptive High-Speed Cruise Control and a reverse camera enhance comfort and confidence.

Toyota Safety Sense, including Hill Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD are all included too.

The GR Corolla is available in four striking exterior colours: Midnight Red, Glacier White, Raven Black, and Fierce Red. Picture: Mark Jones

Pricing

GR Corolla GR Four Circuit 8AT: R1 031 000

All Toyota GR Corolla models come standard with a nine-services/90 000km service plan and a three-year/100 000km warranty. In addition, customers can purchase service, maintenance or warranty extensions via the comprehensive Toyota dealer network of 220 dealers.