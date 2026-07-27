Malaysia secures Bahrain GP as Sepang circuit returns to F1

Formula 1 organisers confirmed the move on Sunday, marking Sepang's return to the calendar for the first time since 2017.

Malaysia will host the rescheduled Bahrain Grand Prix at Sepang from October 2-4, 2026, after the race was cancelled in April due to the war in the Middle East.

Formula 1 organisers confirmed the move on Sunday, marking Sepang’s return to the calendar for the first time since 2017.

Malaysian Grand Prix

Positioned between the Azerbaijan and Singapore Grands Prix, this event, which is subject to final agreements and official sign-off, will become the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

The original F1 calendar featured 24 races but those in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were cancelled because of the war.

Upcoming events in neighbouring Qatar and Abu Dhabi also remain in doubt.

Agreement

Positioned between the Azerbaijan and Singapore Grands Prix, this event, which is subject to final agreements and official sign-off, will become the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

“This agreement, reached between Formula 1, the FIA, the Government of Bahrain, and the Government of Malaysia, allows Formula 1 to preserve a Grand Prix that would otherwise not have happened. The rest of the schedule for 2026 remains unchanged,” F1 and motorsport’s world governing body said in a statement.

Sepang – which made its debut as an F1 venue in 1999 – is one of Formula 1’s most iconic and challenging circuits, known for its passionate fans, exciting racing and unpredictable weather.

Information regarding the release of tickets for the event will be announced soon.

F1

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, welcomed the news.

“Once again, the sport has demonstrated its ability to adapt, find solutions, and deliver, creating an exciting moment for everyone who follows Formula 1.

“I would like to express our sincere thanks to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, as well as their respective governments for making this extraordinary outcome possible through their vision, commitment, and decisive action.

“Of course, I would also like to thank FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem for his partnership and collaboration throughout the process,” Domenicali said.

Sepang

Ben Sulayem was also proud of the news.

“I am incredibly proud of the collaboration that will enable Malaysia to host the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix at the iconic Sepang circuit later this year.”

Sepang has also been the venue for a MotoGP race since 1999. F1 indicated that Bahrain would cover a large part of the costs involved in rescheduling the race.

The Sepang International Circuit. Picture: F1

Other races

Uncertainty continues to cloud the end of the Formula 1 season, with the final two races in Qatar (Nov 29) and Abu Dhabi (Dec 6) at risk of cancellation. Organisers are weighing contingency plans, including staging back‑to‑back Grands Prix in Las Vegas or shifting the finale to Europe.

Sources within the paddock told AFP that Imola in Italy and Portimao in Portugal are the most likely European candidates should the Gulf rounds be scrapped.

No final decision is expected before late September or early October, as authorities monitor developments before committing to replacements.