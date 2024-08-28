BMW slips new 1 Series pricing ahead of fourth quarter reveal

Internally named F70 will initially be offered with two engines options, with more details set to emerge come its final quarter of the year official unveiling.

In its most basic form, the South African-spec 1 Series will, initially, only be privy to the market specific 118. Picture: BMW

Although only heading for dealerships in the fourth quarter of the year, BMW South Africa has gone ahead with the reveal of pricing for the all-new 1 Series on its website.

Unveiled back in June, the still front-wheel-drive but internally known F70 debuts as the first model to drop the fuel injection denoting ‘i’ from its name in a move the brand’s next generation of products will likely also adopt.

Two models

118

While South Africa-bound variants remain equipped solely with an automatic gearbox, the 48-volt mild-hybrid system offered in Europe will, for the moment, not be offered on any derivative.

Accordingly, the 1 Series range commences with the 118 not marketed on the Old Continent where the 120 opens the range up.

A unique proposition therefore, the 118 keeps hold of its upper sibling’s 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, but with reduced outputs from 125kW/280Nm to 115kW/230Nm.

Paired to the seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch gearbox, the 118 will get from 0-100 km/h in 8.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 226 km/h.

As option, the 118 will be fitted with the ever popular M Sport package. Image: BMW

In its most basic spec, the 118 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels while offering a choice of four Veganza Sensatec imitation leather upholstery options.

Equipped as standard though are the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and new 10.7-inch iDrive infotainment system that make-up the latest Curved Display.

Interior sees the standard inclusion of the latest Curved Display infotainment system and instrument cluster. Image: BMW

Optionally available with 18-inch alloy wheels as well as the Equipment Package and what BMW calls the Deluxe priced at R24 500 and R32 000 respectively, the final option comes in the shape of the M Sport package priced at an additional R40 000.

M135 xDrive

At the range’s summit, the xDrive all-wheel-drive-equipped M135 joins the new X2 M35i in being fitted with the uprated 2.0-litre turbo-petrol producing 233kW/400Nm versus the 221 kW made in Europe.

With all-wheel-drive again standard, the M135 keeps its standing as the hottest 1 Series model. Image: BMW

Also equipped with the seven-speed Steptronic ‘box, but with revised sports ratios, the M135 will get from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 4.9 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

Mounted on 18-inch M light alloys from the start with 19-inches optional, the M135i offers a choice of five Veganza upholstery options, one being Alcantara, the M Sport Pro package as a R25 000 option, as well as the Equipment and Deluxe packages available on the 118.

Price

Set to be officially revealed before year-end, both the 118 and 135 xDrive’s sticker prices include a two-year/unlimited km warranty and a five-year/100 000 maintenance plan.

118 Steptronic – R713 395

118 M Sport Steptronic – R753 395

M135 xDrive – R982 768

