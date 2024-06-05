Box-fresh all-new BMW 1 Series makes dramatic debut

Ground-up new fourth generation has been confirmed for South Africa from the final quarter of the year.

Having remained under literal wraps bar a number of spy images posted on various online platforms over the last 12 months, BMW, in the early hours of Wednesday morning (5 June), officially debuted the all-new 1 Series as well as its performance sibling, the M135.

A ground-up design in addition to becoming the first modern BMW without the ‘i’ nomenclature on petrol variants that originally denoted fuel injection, the streamlined range also adopts mild-hybrid electrification and the complete eschewing of the manual gearbox.

Debuting just over a week after the facelift 3 Series and reworked M3, the fourth generation 1 Series, known internally as the F70, introduces a new styling language with a distinct almost drop-snout appearance reminiscent of the last generation Ford Fiesta.

A complete departure from the preceding F40 that had been on-sale since 2019, the F70 is again based on the FAAR platform that supports combustion and electrical propulsion, but with dimensional gains on all but one front.

Measuring 4 361 mm long, 1 800 mm wide and 1 459 mm wide with its wheelbase now standing at 2 670 mm, the F70 measures 42 mm longer and a scant one millimetre wider than the F40, with its height being taller by 25 mm and wheelbase unchanged.

Despite the respective gains, the five-door only 1 Series’ boot volume remains as is with 380-litres available with the rear seats up, and 1 200-litres with the 60/40 or 40/20/40 split rear back folded down.

Said to be sportier than the F40 as a result of its body being more ridged, the front wheel casters being wider by 20% and the steering revised, the F70 also gains new shock absorbers and anti-roll bars mounts, plus wheel slip limitation detection on certain models.

As standard, M Sport equipped models receive the M Sport steering, 18-inch alloy wheels and the M adaptive suspension that lowers the overall ride height by eight millimetres. Optional though are the M Sport brakes and 19-inch M light alloy wheels.

Inside, the 1 Series’ cabin now mirrors that of fellow FAAR underpinned models, the X1 and X2, by eschewing most of the physical switchgear for touch-sensitive items located within the 10.7-inch infotainment system that makes up the model specific Curved Display.

Incorporating BMW’s latest 9.0 operating system, over-the-air updates and Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto, the system is flanked by a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster that can be customised to suite buyer preference.

Retaining a fair amount of non-haptic switches on the centre console though, one being the toggle switch for the standard seven-speed dual-clutch Steptronic gearbox, the F70 also premieres a new material option called Econeer made largely out of recycled plastic bottles.

An as standard fitting with the sport seats but optional on the M Sport chairs, a secondary option is the so-called Veganza imitation leather that comes standard on the M135.

On the propulsion front, the 1 Series offers an even spread of two petrol and diesel engines, with only the M135 and base oil-burner lacking the 48-volt mild-hybrid system that adds an additional 15kW/55Nm for short bursts.

Commencing the range, the 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol in the 120 develops 125kW/280Nm without the electrical hardware, which translates to a top speed of 226 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 7.8 seconds.

On the diesel front, both the 118d and 120d employ a 2.0-litre unit, albeit in two states of tune – the former making 110kW/360Nm and the latter 120kW/400Nm with the mild-hybrid system factored in.

Respective top speed in both cases is 222 km/h with the 118d taking 8.3 seconds to reach 100 km/h from standstill and the 120d 7.9 seconds.

Differentiated by the expanded M Sport aesthetic, quad exhaust outlets, still optional Matrix LED headlight as opposed to the standard LEDs, M Sport brakes and 19-inch alloy wheels, the M135 retains the xDrive all-wheel-drive system as well as the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine.

Shared with the X2 M35i though means power increases to 233kW/400Nm, although European model will continue with the same 221 kW as the previous model due to emissions regulations.

With drive going to all four wheels as mentioned, the M135 will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

Confirmed for production at BMW’s Leipzig plant from October, sales of the 1 Series has been approved for South Africa from the final quarter of the year with exact specification and pricing to be announced at a later stage.