Grandest Edition Mercedes-AMG G63 priced in limited numbers

Of the 1 000 units made globally, only 20 have been approved for South Africa in a run-out capacity of the now pre-facelift G-Class.

A combination of black and gold exterior finishes have been opted for on all Grand Edition models. Picture: Mercedes-AMG

In a likely run-out of the current iteration before the facelift version arrives Mercedes-Benz has confirmed the availability of the limited run AMG G63 Grand Edition for South Africa in a batch of 20 units.

Using a moniker twice used in 2005 and 2006 for farewell versions of the previous W461 generation G-Class, the Grand Edition mainly receives bespoke exterior and interior finishes without any mechanical or chassis alterations present.

Black gold

Unveiled in June last year where production was confirmed at 1 000 units globally, all Grand Editions are decked-out in a bespoke Mercedes-Benz Manufaktur division colour called Night Black Mango contrasted by a Kalahari Gold Magno finish on the bumpers, spare wheel cover, the three-pointed star logos and the AMG crest.

The standard alloy wheel size is 22-inches and the colour called Night Black Mango. Image: Mercedes-AMG

Riding on 22-inch matte black forged alloy wheels with centre locking nuts, the gold theme continues on the spokes of the wheels and in the form of graphics across the base of the doors. The exterior changes are completed by red AMG brake calipers.

Discreet additions inside

Inside, the Grand Edition’s interior additions are less dramatic and aside from still utilising the older Comand infotainment system rather than the newer MBUX on the facelift G-Class and all-electric G580, receives black Nappa leather upholstery with gold stitching, black AMG illuminated door sills, black floor mats with gold stitch work and gold AMG logo embroidered front seat headrests.

Interior changes require a keener eye than the exterior. Image: Mercedes-AMG

Rounding the cabin off are carbon and copper inlays, the AMG Performance steering trimmed in Dinamica micro-fibres, and a Nappa leather grab handle complete with a copper Grand Edition badge.

Unchanged V8

As mentioned, no changes have taken place up front where the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 develops an unchanged 430kW/850Nm delivered to all four wheels through the AMG-tuned 9G TCT gearbox.

Similar to the standard G63, the Grand Edition will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and top-out at a limited top speed of 220 km/h.

Price

Now available, pricing kicks-off at R5 474 512, R1 043 438 more than the standard G63, which additionally includes a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan and a custom AMG cover made from synthetic fibre fabrics.

