Seven figures breached: Ford stickers all-new Everest

Charl Bosch

Having showcased the eagerly awaited new Everest in March, Ford Motor Company Southern Africa (FMCSA) has officially divulged price and specification details of its new Ranger-based seven-seat SUV.

No longer build at the Silverton Plant outside Pretoria, but rather sourced from the Rayong facility in Thailand like the incoming new Ranger Raptor, the Everest rides on the updated T6.2 platform, also used by the Bronco, Bronco Raptor and new Volkswagen Amarok, but with a Maverick inspired exterior and a completely redesigned interior.

Wider and claimed to be more practical than the outgoing model, the Blue Oval’s rival for the Isuzu MU-X, Toyota Fortuner and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport will initially be offered in two trim levels only as a result of not only high demand, especially from Australia, but also the ongoing global supply crisis.

Platinum replaces the Limited as the new flagship Everest model.

“We are confident that this new model will live up to expectations for all those who have reserved a vehicle. However, global supply chain challenges, including shipping logistics, are causing extended wait times across the industry,” FMCSA President Neale Hill said in a statement.

“Our local and global teams are working around the clock to get vehicles to dealers and customers as soon as possible”.

As such, the reduction in models from nine to two expands to the choice of engines where the single-turbo 2.0-litre Panther unit bows out completely, for now, alongside the discontinued 2.2-litre Puma unit.

Therefore, the range kicks-off with the Sport, which swaps the single-turbo Panther for the newly revised bi-turbo 2.0-litre, detuned from 157 kW to 154 kW, with torque remaining unchanged at 500 Nm.

Paired to the updated ten-speed automatic gearbox co-developed with General Motors, the Sport has a claimed fuel consumption of 7.5 L/100 km, and comes as standard with a low-range transfer case, part-time four-wheel-drive and an electronic rear diff-lock.

For its part, the Platinum replaces the Limited as the new range-topping model and nomenclature, with motivation coming from the awaited 3.0-litre Lion turbodiesel V6 previously sold under the Powerstroke moniker in the F-150 in the United States.

Sport now comes with the revised bi-turbodiesel engine underneath its bonnet.

Build alongside the Panther mill at Ford’s Struandale Engine Plant in Port Elizabeth, now Gqeberha, following last year’s R600-million investment, the bent-six churns out 184kW/600Nm delivered through the same transmission to all four corners via a permanent all-wheel-drive system.

Said to consume diesel at 8.5 L/100 km, the Lion V6 engined Everest, like the Panther, has a claimed wading depth of 800 mm, tow rating of 3 500 kg for a braked trailer, Hill Descent Control and six driving modes; Slippery, Eco, Normal, Tow/Haul, Mud & Ruts and Sand.

On the equipment side, the Everest Sport rides as standard on blacked-out 20-inch alloy wheels, which can, however, be swapped-out for 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres.

Everest Sport interior

Also standard is a wireless smartphone charger and 400-watt inverter, partial leather seats, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, leather-wrapped steering wheel, plus the following:

eight-inch digital instrument cluster;

twelve-inch SYNC4 touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

eight-speaker sound system;

five USB ports with one being integrated into the rear-view mirror to accept a dash-cam;

electric tailgate;

keyless entry;

rain sense wipers;

tow bar;

cruise control;

push-button start;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Pre-Collision Warning Assist;

Forward Collision Warning;

Lane Keep Assist;

front and rear parking sensors;

Road Edge Detection; and

Driver Alert Detection.

Next-up, the all-inclusive Platinum swaps the 20-inch wheels for 21-inch alloys, but can also be optionally fitted with the mentioned 18-inch alloys and all-terrain rubber.

Both models feature seven-seats as standard once again.

Besides this, it foregoes the eight-inch instrument cluster for the bigger 12.4-inch display, while also gaining a twelve-speaker B&O Play sound system, heated, ventilated and electric front seats, leather upholstery, heated second row as well as:

remote closing electric windows;

ambient lighting;

folding e-shifter gear lever;

memory function for the driver’s seat;

electrically folding third-row seating;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Evasive Steering Assist;

360-degree surround-view camera;

tyre pressure monitor;

Intersection Assist; and

Distance Alert.

Along with the seven-seats, the FordPass smartphone app is compatible with both models, with ground clearance standing at 229 mm for the Sport and 226 mm for the Platinum.

Interior of the Everest Platinum

Approach and departure angles are identical too at 30.3-degrees and 23.3-degrees, while the breakover angle is rated at 22.2-degrees for the Sport, and at 21.9-degress for the Platinum.

Dimensionally, the Everest has an overall length of 4 940 mm, wheelbase of 2 900 mm, height of 1 841 mm and width of 2 207 mm.

Claimed payload is 759 kg for the Sport and 663 kg for the Platinum, with both offering an unbraked trailer tow rating of 750 kg.

Price

In total, six colours are offered: Snowflake White, Meteor Grey, Arctic White, Absolute Black, Aluminium Metallic, Sedona Orange and two model exclusive hues – Equinox Bronze on the Platinum and Blue Lightening on the Sport.

Standard on both models is a four-year/120 000 km warranty plus an optional service plan of up to eight-year/200 000 km.