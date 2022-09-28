Ford unwraps monstrous new F-Series Super Duty

Charl Bosch

With less than 24 hours having passed since Chevrolet unveiled the updated Silverado HD, Ford has taken the wraps off of its interpretation of a heavy duty “bakkie” in the shape of the “new” F-Series Super Duty that consists of the F-250 and F-350.

Following in the significantly smaller wheel tracks of the updated F-150 that become a reality two years ago, the so-called “model year 2023” Super Duty is said to have been “redesigned inside and out” with the Blue Oval touting it as having been “built with unprecedented levels of work capability [and] ingenious new technologies” on-board.

Branded as new despite appearing to be a makeover of the previous generation F-250 and F-350 that received a mid-life revision last year, the tweaks comprise new LED headlights, a restyled grille, longer side vents and functioning intakes aimed at reducing pressure underneath the bonnet on either side of the front wings.

Front facia has been revised comparatively lightly from the “previous generation” Super Duty.

While still offered as either a single or double cab with F-350 boasting the dually dual rear wheels as standard, three new appearance packages have been added; the STX, Sport and Black with the FX4 being retained.

ALSO READ: Forbidden for South Africa: Ford unveils updated Super Duty

In addition, four-wheel-drive models of the entry-level XL can now be equipped with an Off-Road Package, which consists of 33-inch all-terrain tyres, an electronic rear diff-lock, raised lower front air dam, axle vents tubes in the case of a water crossing, and a steel front skidplate.

Introduced in 2019, the Tremor Package continues to be available as well with unique adaptions comprising 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 35-inch Goodyear all-terrain tyres, heavy-duty Dana front and rear axles, lifted suspension, the mentioned axle vents, a limited slip differential, Tremor badges and Rock Crawl for the Trail Control off-road system.

The ever popular FX4 Off-Road package remains available on four-wheel-drive models.

More extensive than the exterior is the changes to interior, namely the twelve-inch digital instrument cluster on higher-end models, an eight-or-twelve-inch SYNC4 touchscreen infotainment system, revised centre console containing a re-angled wireless smartphone charging pad and up to four USB ports.

Like the Silverado HD but not the F-150, the F-Series Super Duty keeps the column mounted gear lever and comes without the latter’s Interior Work Surface console, but does get the so-called Max Recline Seats, Heads-Up Display and a choice of two sound systems; an eight-speaker B&O Play or on flagship models, an 18-speaker B&O Unleashed delivering 1 080-watts.

In response to 96% of buyers using their Super Duty to tow, according to Dearborn, a series of changes have taken place on the safety systems sheet to provide better assistance.

Upgraded interior can be outfitted with a choice of two infotainment systems.

These include the availability of Onboard Scales, a 360-degree trailer way camera, an automatic hitch for models fitted with the fifth wheel trailer catch, better known as the gooseneck, Blind Spot Monitoring optimised for the gooseneck being used, and a claimed industry first tailgate camera, again aimed at simplifying towing when reversing to hitch a trailer.

In a first, the Super Duty also becomes available with the Pro Power Onboard 2.0-kWh generator and dual 120-volt outlets integrated into the loadbin that premiered on the F-150 last year.

Carried over though is the drive mode selector with four settings; Slippery, Eco, Normal, Tow/Haul, Trail on two-wheel-drive models, Off-Road on four-wheel-drive derivatives and the mentioned Rock Crawl on the Tremor.

The 6.7-litre Powerstoke V8 turbodiesel will commence its battle with the 6.6 Duramax V8 found underneath the bonnet of the Chevrolet Silverado HD.

Up front, Ford has kept the existing three engine arrangement, but replaced the old 6.2-litre petrol V8 with a brand-new 6.8-litre unit that joins the carryover 7.3-litre under the Godzilla naming nomenclature.

Somewhat surprisingly, no output figures were divulged, with the same applying to the updated 6.7-litre Powerstroke V8 turbodiesel. Paired to all is a ten-speed automatic gearbox with four-wheel-drive being standard fare on XLT and above trim levels.

On-sale across North America from mid-2023 with production taking place at Ford’s Louisville Plant in Kentucky and Avon Lake in Ohio, the F-250 and F-350 Super Duty will remain left-hand-drive despite the F-150 being reconfigured with right-hand-drive for Australia from next year.