Missing out? All-new Honda Accord shows itself

Still a significant model despite the global downturn in sedan sales, Honda has gone against the tide by the unveiling the all-new eleventh generation Accord select markets will be receiving soon.

Showcased in one such key market, North America, where the Accord has remained a top seller behind the Civic and its archrival, the Toyota Camry, the newcomer debuts in the same week as the Pilot, thus completing the line-up of respective segment flagship models.

New but more restrained Accord

Replacing the previous generation that had been in production for less than five years, the new Accord boasts a slimmer sill coupe inspired look, albeit with a more conservative design as evident by the front fascia being modelled on that of the CR-V and the Passport.

Described as “sleek, elegant and sophisticated” by Honda, the Accord is also new underneath in that it rides on a new platform.

Measuring 4 971 mm in overall length with a wheelbase of 2 830 mm, height of 1 450 mm and width of 1 862 mm, the Accord is both longer and wider than its predecessor, but, according to Honda, more dynamically inclined as a result of improved steering, new front suspension mounts and ball joints, plus a more rigid body.

Inside

As displayed by the Civic, the Accord’s interior sports a similar look and design as evident by the mesh pattern on the dashboard, new steering wheel, minimalistic climate control panel and a choice of two freestanding touchscreen infotainment systems; a seven-inch on EX and LX models and a 12.3-inch on the Sport, Sport-L, EX-L and Touring derivatives.

Standard on all trim grades though is a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster with the Touring being the added recipient of a new head-up sisplay as well as a 12-speaker Bose surround sound system.

A standard feature across the entire Accord range is Honda’s latest Sensing array of safety and driver assistance systems, made up of a new 120-degree camera, Rear Seat Alert, Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Sport Monitoring and on the Touring, Low-Speed Autonomous Braking.

Coupe-style design still lingers

Goodbye Type R turbo-four

Where a lot has changed are the power units, now made up of the carryover 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and an upgraded 2.0-litre hybrid in place of the previous 2.0-litre turbo petrol that had been detuned from the Civic Type R for use in the Accord.

As in the previous model, and indeed the Civic, the 1.5-litre unit delivers unchanged 140kW/260Nm, while the hybrid gains more torque but less power with new outputs of 150kW/335Nm. Both engines are paired as standard to CVT with drive going to the front wheels.

Don’t hold your breath

For the United States, production will once again come from the Marysville Plant in Ohio that has produced 12.5 million Accords since assembly started in 1982.

Although still made with right-hand drive as indicated by the previous generation being sold in Australia, sales have been poor and unlikely to continue with the eleventh generation.

Interior is brand-new and now modelled on that of the Civic.

According to carexprt.com.au though, the low uptake has been blamed on not only demand, but allegedly also supply constraints as a result of the semiconductor shortage.

What is certain, though, is that the Accord won’t be returning to South Africa anytime soon following the departure of the ninth generation almost a decade ago.