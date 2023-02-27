Back on the shelf: Hyundai Atos departing South Africa

Charl Bosch

Having breathed new life into the Atos moniker four years ago, Hyundai South Africa has confirmed that its most accessible new model will cease to exist before the end of the year.

Launched in 2018 as the Santro in India, the Atos returned to local market in 2019, after a prolonged hiatus below the also Indian-made Grand i10 that now becomes the marque’s new entry-level model.

Production already over

Substantiating the announcement first uncovered by cars.co.za, Hyundai South Africa Sales and Operations Director, Stanley Anderson, told the media on the side-lines of the unveiling of the updated Palisade in Muldersdrift last week, that assembly of the Atos had already ended and that the current allocation of stock has entered the run-out phase.

Atos’ departure will leave the Grand i10 as Hyundai South Africa’s most accessible new model.

The Atos’imminent departure will also extend to the locally converted Cargo panel van that debuted in 2021 alongside the Grand i10 Cargo.

According to the mentioned cars.co.za report, some 400 examples of the Atos are currently in stock, meaning a likely discontinuation around March or even April.

SUV replacement

Despite Hyundai not naming a replacement, the automaker is known to be working on a new small SUV that will become available in India later this year.

Interior sported a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.

Last year, it was reported that the newcomer, known internally as the Ai3, would be positioned above the tiny Casper as a completely new model developed specifically for the Indian market as a rival for the Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

Reportedly, the Ai3 will be bigger in size than the Casper, an aspect cited as the reason for its creation in the first place.

Based on the claims by Autocar India and gaadiwaadi.com, the Ai3 will adhere to India’s sub-four metre regulations, potentially ride on the same platform as the Grand i10, known as the Grand i10 Nios in India, and likely slot-in below the Venue that holds the distinction of the brand’s smallest SUV/crossover in the Indian and South African markets.

Locally converted, a total of 323 Atos Cargo vans have been sold since 2021.

Will it come to South Africa?

A model of which Hyundai wants to sell a reported 50 000 units a month, details surrounding the Ai3 remains unknown at present, though expect information to be uncovered soon.

At the same time, don’t be surprised if an announcement is made by Hyundai South Africa regarding local market availability now that it seems apparent that the Casper won’t be offered locally at any stage.

