Fine-tuned and hybridised facelift BMW X5 pricing uncovered

Unveiled back in February with the promise of a third quarter market debut, BMW has set the ball into motion following the discovery of sticker prices of the facelift X5.

What has changed?

The most extensive update applied to the now five-year old fourth generation model, the mid-life uptake eschews the controversial look of the facelift X7 by appearing more in-line with those of the X1 and X3.

As such, the remodelling comprises new LED headlights with optional Matrix LEDs, a redesigned front bumper with squared-off vertical side air intakes, a new lower air intake and skidplate, plus a slightly altered grille complete with the optional iconic glow illuminated surround lifted from the new 7 Series.

At the rear, BMW has redesigned the LED light clusters to resemble those of the X1, while reworking the colour palette to include four new hues; Frozen Pure Grey Metallic, Skyscraper Grey Metallic, Brooklyn Grey Metallic and Blue Ridge Mountain Metallic.

Smaller changes have taken place at the rear. Image: BMW.

The newly introduced M60i receives two additional colours, Marina Bay Blue Metallic and Isle of Man Green – the latter derived from the M3 – while riding as standard on 22-inch M light alloy wheels.

With a standard M-model no longer available, the Competition sits atop the X5 range and while building on the revisions of its sibling, boasts a different grille with a gloss black lower air intake, M front and rear bumpers, extended door sills, a new bootlid spoiler and diffuser, plus 21-inch or 22-inch alloy wheels.

Inside

Inside, the prominent changes include a rotary dial selector for the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox, a variation of the 7 Series’ Interaction light bar on the dashboard, reduction in physical switchgear and the latest Curved Display consisting of the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the new 14.9-inch iDrive infotainment system with the 8.0 operating system.

Curved Display takes centre stage as one of the biggest highlights of the interior. Image: BMW.

For the Competition, M specific graphics and readouts feature inside the Curved Display, along with the M Sport seats, new gear shift paddles, the M steering wheel and the M gear lever in place of the rotary dial selector.

Electrification meet combustion

According to details uncovered by cars.co.za, the X5 line-up will consist of five derivatives, all with the xDrive all-wheel-drive system and inclusive of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

Commencing the range is the xDrive 30d, whose 3.0-litre straight-six oil-burner has been revised to produce 219kW/670Nm from the pre-facelift X5’s 195kW/620Nm.

Competition returns to head the X5 range. Image: BMW.

Despite no top speed figures being disclosed, BMW claims a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 6.1 seconds.

Next up is the xDrive 40i that develops 280kW/520Nm, an uptake of 30kW/70Nm, from its 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six petrol. The claimed 0-100 km/h sprint is said to be over in 5.4 seconds.

Isle of Green a new paint option “borrowed” from the M3. Image: BMW.

Covering all the proverbial bases, the new plug-in hybrid xDrive 50e replaces the xDrive 40e and besides letting go of the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder in favour of the 40i’s 3.0-litre, benefits further from a bigger 25.7-kWh battery pack as well as a new electric motor integrated into the gearbox.

The result is a combined output of 360kW/700Nm, 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds and an all-electric range of 110 km. Provided as standard is a 7.4 kW on-board charger.

Unique M touches easy to spot inside. Image: BMW.

Up next, the M60i receives the stalwart 4.4-litre bi-turbo V8, now delivering the same 390kW/750Nm as the M850i and indeed other BMW models using the same engine. According to BMW, the M60i will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds.

Completing the range, the fire-breathing X5 M Competition retains the M60i’s mild-hybrid V8, but with outputs raised to 460kW/750Nm, the same as the M5 Competition. Top speed is limited to 250 km/h with 0-100 km/h taking 3.9 seconds.

Price

As before, all X5’s sticker prices include a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan, with buyers having a choice of two trim levels on the xDrive 40i, xDrive 30d and xDrive 50e; base or the ever-popular M Sport.

X5 xDrive 30d – R1 706 850

X5 xDrive 30d M Sport – R1 766 850

X5 xDrive 40i – R1 737 609

X5 xDrive 40i M Sport – R1 797 609

X5 xDrive 50e – R1 880 800

X5 xDrive 50e M Sport – R1 927 000

X5 M50i – R2 116 413

X5 M Competition – R3 123 842

